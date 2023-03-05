Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag branded Manchester United “unprofessional” in their 7-0 thrashing to Liverpool and said it was “unacceptable” after the suffered their record Premier League defeat.

The United manager said he was angry with this side, and disappointed they did not track back, stick to his gameplan or show a winning mentality as they produced what he said was their worst performance of the season.

United had arrived at Anfield on an 11-match unbeaten run but departed with their heaviest ever defeat to Liverpool and their biggest loss since 1931 to leave Ten Hag apologising to the fans.

He said: “Second half it was just not us. It was not our standards. We didn’t play as a team. It was unprofessional. Yes [I am angry]. Definitely.

“I am surprised because I have seen the last weeks and months this team is resilient and has a winning attitude. Second half we didn’t have a winning attitude at all. We didn’t stick to the plan and we didn’t do our jobs. We didn’t track back and it was really unprofessional I am surprised to see this from my team, I don’t think it is us.

“This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable. I’m really disappointed and angry about it. It is a reality check. We have to take this strong.

“It was a really bad performance and the worst of the year. It’s all about showing discipline and we didn’t, so that’s when you start conceding goals. It’s a really unprofessional performance and unnecessary. You have to do your jobs and we didn’t.

“Second half at the start we gave two goals away. There was no team anymore. We didn’t stick to the plan. There were 11 individuals. I am ashamed of myself for the fans today.”