Mohamed Salah breaks Liverpool Premier League goalscoring record

Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool’s record Premier League scorer.

The Egyptian surpassed Robbie Fowler with a double in the thrashing of Manchester United at Anfield.

The 30-year-old now has 129 goals since joining the Reds in 2017 for an initial £36 million from Roma.

Jurgen Klopp’s side cruised to victory over the Red Devils in a statement victory, with Salah thriving at the heart of a sensational performance from the hosts.

Salah also moved up to 11 Premier League goals for the season, 16 behind Erling Haaland, and seven behind Harry Kane.

“Now and again, he will go four or five games without scoring and people think, ‘what’s he doing? We need a goal from Salah,’” said Reds legend Jamie Carragher ahead of today’s contest. “That makes me think there’s a goal around the corner, because he doesn’t normally go that long.

“Now, with him, for me, he is a great goal scorer. I think sometimes I describe other players who get goals as great players; I’d look at a Harry Kane or a Thierry Henry and class them as a great player who got goals. For me, he’s all about the goals. He’s obsessed with those numbers, and I absolutely love him.

“And the biggest thing and the best thing about him is, maybe even more than the goals, he’s never injured. Every time you come to a game, he’s playing. He plays every single game, he has done for five or six years since he’s been here.

“And he’s got that eye of the tiger when he wants to get goals, [when] he wants to make runs in, and I think we will see the best of him because I think he comes alive – certainly in big games.

“That pace, that energy, running in behind. I think he’s been an absolute revelation – not just for Liverpool. I think he is one of the best attacking players that we have ever seen in the Premier League.”