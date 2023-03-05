Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today before clash at Anfield
The Reds look to challenge for top four as Man Utd target Premier League title race
Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon with both sides looking to build momentum into the final stretch of the season.
After two consecutive league wins, Liverpool looked to have rediscovered their form only to be thrashed 5-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League - their heaviest ever European defeat. Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Wolves was a welcome return to winning ways reigniting their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League and a win over Man Utd will inject a much-needed confidence boost into the squad.
In comparison Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils are flying. United have not beaten Liverpool away from home in seven attempts but defeated Jurgen Klopp’s men 2-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season. United come into the match full of confidence after ending their trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and then progressing in the FA Cup and Europa League this past week. They are unbeaten in 11 games and have the chance to pile the misery on their old rivals who are desperate for a win.
Follow all the action as Liverpool take on Manchester United in the Premier League:
Erik ten Hag hails Casemiro’s winning mentality before Man Utd visit Liverpool
Erik ten Hag waxed lyrical about the winning mentality of Casemiro ahead of Manchester United’s trip to bitter rivals Liverpool.
Eyebrows were raised over the fee shelled out by United to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford from Real Madrid last summer but he has been instrumental in their improvement this season.
United boss Ten Hag said: “Definitely Casemiro in this team is such a leader and he’s so important for us. Not only with his performances, skills, like scoring a goal, linking up or intercepting balls, organisation, the mentality, the culture, and we are so happy that we signed him.”
Erik ten Hag hails Casemiro’s winning mentality before Man Utd visit Liverpool
The Brazilian midfielder is set to be a key figure at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool vs Man Utd
Manchester United have scored just one goal in their last seven games at Anfield in all competitions. They could fail to score in four consecutive visits for only the second time, and first since 1992.
The Red Devils have won only four of their 17 games against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in all competitions with seven draws and six defeats in that run.
Liverpool vs Man Utd
Manchester United’s record of eight Premier League doubles against Liverpool is their highest tally against any side.
They can beat them twice in the same season for the first time since 2015/16.
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Liverpool are unbeaten in six home league games against Manchester United (three wins, three draws) since a 1-0 loss in January 2016.
It’s their longest run without defeat against the Red Devils at Anfield since a sequence of nine matches between 1970 and 1979.
Manchester United sale: Bidders to begin due diligence process
Bidders including Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have moved to the next stage of the process that could lead to a takeover of Manchester United, it is understood.
This part will involve access to data room information and give bidders an opportunity to conduct due diligence. It is expected it could be a slow process as bidders pore over the details of the club’s commercial contracts.
Sheikh Jassim and Ineos both confirmed their offers to purchase United from the Glazer family last month and are the only bidders to have gone public.
Manchester United sale: Bidders to begin due diligence process
Ineos and Sheikh Jassim publicly revealed their offers last month, while reports suggest the Glazers may favour a partial sale
Liverpool vs Man Utd prediction
It’s a sign of Manchester United’s progress under Erik ten Hag that they go to Anfield confident of victory.
Apart from Liverpool’s collapse against Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s side have tightened up defensively in recent weeks while their attack is showing positive signs too and the Reds could make a fast start.
However United are unlikely to crumble, unlike in previous seasons, and an equaliser could follow late on to deny Liverpool three points.
Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United
Liverpool vs Man Utd predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic; Salah, Jota, Nunez
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
What is the early team news?
Liverpool are set to have the same squad that was available to face Wolves on Wednesday, with Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz still out. Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson should return.
Erik ten Hag is likely to return to his strongest team after making changes in midweek. Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho should be available again.
How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd
The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 5 March.
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool vs Manchester United which kicks off at 4.30pm.
This Premier League clash of rivals is set to take another turn as United look to complete a league double over the Reds this season having won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford.
Liverpool have been the dominant force for the last few years - it has been seven visits to Anfield without a win for United - with Jurgen Klopp’s men challenging for titles and silverware while the Red Devils underwent several rebuilds.
Erik ten Hag’s appointment in the summer seems to have brought a new level of competency and control to Old Trafford though and Man Utd are on their way back to the top. They ended their trophy drought last week with a victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup before advancing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as well. In the league they are chasing down Arsenal and Manchester City for the title having already reached the Europa League last-16.
The change in fortunes makes this an interesting encounter as Liverpool - with their solid history at home - should be strong favourites to win but United’s resurgence makes this clash one of the closest affairs in recent times.
Who will come out on top?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies