Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon with both sides looking to build momentum into the final stretch of the season.

After two consecutive league wins, Liverpool looked to have rediscovered their form only to be thrashed 5-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League - their heaviest ever European defeat. Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Wolves was a welcome return to winning ways reigniting their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League and a win over Man Utd will inject a much-needed confidence boost into the squad.

In comparison Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils are flying. United have not beaten Liverpool away from home in seven attempts but defeated Jurgen Klopp’s men 2-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season. United come into the match full of confidence after ending their trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and then progressing in the FA Cup and Europa League this past week. They are unbeaten in 11 games and have the chance to pile the misery on their old rivals who are desperate for a win.

Follow all the action as Liverpool take on Manchester United in the Premier League: