Erling Haaland’s ankle injury takes shine off Man City’s FA Cup win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland was forced off with an ankle injury as Manchester City came from behind to beat Bournemouth and reach a seventh FA Cup semi-final in seven years.

Haaland’s left foot was caught under the challenge of Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook during a sprint down the left wing and he stayed down.

The striker received treatment and tried to continue, but was replaced by Omar Marmoush - who scored moments later to put City ahead.

open image in gallery Haaland’s foot was caught under Cook as he ran down the wing ( REUTERS )

The FA Cup is City’s only remaining chance of lifting silverware this season and Pep Guardiola’s side will play high-flying Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola was unsure about the severity of Haaland's injury, saying: "I don't know yet, we'll have to see."

Haaland had an eventful afternoon at the Vitality Stadium. He missed a hat-trick of chances in the first half - including a penalty that was saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Those misses were punished as Evanilson scrambled in Bournemouth’s opening goal before half time but Haaland found the equaliser shortly after the restart.

Set-up by Nico O’Reilly, Haaland finished at the back post in the 49th minute but was forced off with the ankle injury not long afterwards.

His replacement Marmoush made an instant impact as he finished under Kepa to put City ahead with half an hour remaining in the FA Cup tie.

open image in gallery Guardiola was unable to provide an update on Haaland’s injury ( Getty Images )

City will face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-finals on the weekend of April 26/27. City were beaten 1-0 by Forest at the City Ground earlier this month.

City still face a fight to secure Champions League qualification for next season. They are fifth in the Premier League, only a point ahead of sixth-placed Newcastle and seventh-placed Brighton.

Guardiola’s side host struggling Leicester on Wednesday before Sunday’s Manchester derby against rivals Untied at Old Trafford. Haaland’s injury may mean he is a doubt for both games.