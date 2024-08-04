Support truly

Erling Haaland suggested he’s close to ready for the new season with a three-goal salvo against Chelsea.

Manchester City’s first victory of the summer came against domestic opposition in the USA, with the Premier League sides clashing in Columbus and the champions making the most of another error-strewn game from Enzo Maresca’s new side.

While it was Haaland who took the highlights reel with his hat-trick - Oscar Bobb also scoring, before Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke pulled a couple back in the second half - City boss Pep Guardiola singled out Jack Grealish for praise across preseason. The English winger spoke recently about how tough he found it after being omitted from the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 campaign but it appears to be spurring him on to reclaim his place at club level with improved performances.

“Jack has had an unbelievable three games,” Guardiola said. “I said the first game is about rhythm. Against Barcelona he made five shots, one goal and today he is aggressive.

“I remember perfectly the Jack I know. Not how he performs, but how he’s training and his behaviours, which are like two seasons ago. A lot of competition is there [in his position] and the best player who produces for the team will play.”

For Chelsea, meanwhile, new head coach Enzo Maresca is still switching around his options and looking for the right balance and explained he’ll continue to tinker as he searches for an answer as to how he can bring success to the Blues.

“The reason [for team changes] is because in this moment I need to see things for the rest of the season. It is a strange game because you plan the game in one way, then you concede two goals and it changes the dynamic,” Maresca said.

“What can I say about the first-half? The team was good on the ball, creating some chances, finding the right players and the right spaces.

“We need to learn that when you concede one, you cannot concede one and then after two minutes another one.”

Chelsea drew with Wrexham and lost to Celtic earlier in preseason, before beating Mexican outfit Club America. They play Real Madrid and Inter Milan in further friendlies before starting their league season on 18 August - against Manchester City.