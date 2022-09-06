Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man City: Even more to come from Erling Haaland, says Kevin De Bruyne

The prolific Norway striker scored twice in Manchester City’s 4-0 Champions League win over Sevilla

Andy Hampson
Tuesday 06 September 2022 23:20
Erling Haaland, right, embraces Kevin De Bruyne after scoring Manchester City’s opening goal against Sevilla (Jose Breton/AP)
Erling Haaland, right, embraces Kevin De Bruyne after scoring Manchester City’s opening goal against Sevilla (Jose Breton/AP)
(AP)

Kevin De Bruyne backed Erling Haaland to get even better after another stunning goalscoring display got Manchester City off to a winning start in the Champions League.

Haaland scored another two goals as Premier League winners City powered to a 4-0 victory over Sevilla in their Group G opener at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday.

The Norwegian’s double took his City tally to 12 goals in just eight appearances for the club and his overall record in Europe’s top club competition to 25 in 20 outings.

De Bruyne, who teed up Haaland’s 20th-minute opener in Seville, told BT Sport: “I try to do my job, make the right movements and try to create as many chances as I can.

“I know, one way or another, Erling is going to be there. For the moment he is scoring the goals and obviously it helps us win games, and it is a pretty good thing for him. A perfect start.

Recommended

“The way he has adapted to us is really good but I think outside the goalscoring there is another part in the game, and I think that part is maybe more tough to adapt to.

“But it makes it more exciting that if he can adjust to the way we play then the level is going to go up and that is what we demand from him.

“If you score that much you can get away with a little bit more but he knows, and we know, we can still do better.”

City’s convincing success eclipsed Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Copenhagen and took them to the top of the group ahead of next week’s meeting with Haaland’s former club at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne said: “The first away game is very important. You have to set a tone and I think we did that today. Obviously it was a good performance, a good victory and it is nice to start it (that way).”

Erling Haaland watches his second goal go in (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Three of City’s goals, with Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also on target, came in the second half and manager Pep Guardiola felt they played better after they stopped trying to play directly to Haaland.

Guardiola said: “We made not a good first half – we wanted to attack too quick.

“When they were playing better we scored the second one with a brilliant action from Phil. Then after it was easier. We gave more passes.

Pep Guardiola, right, gives instructions to Erling Haaland (Jose Breton/AP)
(AP)

“Sometimes we want to rush so quick because Erling is there. You have this attraction of him, we want to attack it sometimes. We have to be more patient.”

Asked if Haaland’s presence could therefore disrupt City’s play, Guardiola said: “I didn’t say that! I prefer to have him.”

Guardiola went on to hail Haaland’s awareness in front of goal.

He said: “I think his numbers in all his career – not just here, when he was in previous teams – is quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal.

Recommended

“He scored two in the centre and had (the chances) for two or three more. We have incredible numbers scoring goals and (we want) to continue like that.

“We have another battle against Tottenham on Saturday and hopefully he can continue scoring goals.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in