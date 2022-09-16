Erling Haaland wins Premier League Player of the Month after blazing start to life at Man City
The Norwegian scored nine goals in August to hit the ground running at the Etihad
Erling Haaland has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.
The Manchester City striker has taken the league by storm since his move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring nine goals in August alone.
The 22-year-old hit a double on debut, as the champions eased past West Ham and goals soon followed in the 3-3 draw at Newcastle before back-to-back hat-tricks to sink Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.
Haaland now has 13 goals in nine games in all competitions, with his latest strike a spectacular and decisive strike to down former club Dortmund in the Champions League.
Erling beat out competition from Pascal Gross, Gabriel Jesus, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Martin Odegaard, Nick Pope, Rodrigo Moreno and Wilfried Zaha to win the prize.
Haaland said: “I am delighted to win this award for the first time – it was an incredible start of the season for the team and I am grateful to everyone who voted.
“We all wanted to hit the ground running this season, so winning four games out of five was a great start for us in what is the most challenging competition in the world. I am happy to have played my part by scoring goals.
“What’s important is the result and to help the team. Hopefully, I can continue to support the team, make our fans happy with our performances and carry on our strong start to the season.”
