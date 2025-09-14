Erling Haaland and Phil Foden help Man City toast Ricky Hatton with derby win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Foden’s header and a brilliant Erling Haaland brace secured Manchester City a 3-0 derby victory against Manchester United on a day when the rivals remembered the late, great Ricky Hatton.

The city, and wider sporting world, was rocked by the death of the popular boxer on Sunday, with both sets of fans applauding during a touching pre-match tribute to the lifelong City fan.

Foden spoke of the players’ determination to do fellow Stockport-born star Hatton proud and helped them do just that at the Etihad Stadium, marking his first start of the season with a superb header from Jeremy Doku’s cross.

The 25-year-old’s first Premier League goal since January was his seventh in this fixture – a tally Haaland equalled when coolly clipping over Altay Bayindir shortly after half-time.

The City sharpshooter hit a post moments later but would end up with an eighth derby goal as Harry Maguire’s pass under pressure was cut out and Bernardo Silva sent the striker storming through to slot home.

This was an emphatic response from Pep Guardiola’s side to a pair of Premier League defeats before the international break, with the hosts overtaking Ruben Amorim’s much-scrutinised side in the table.

It is a result that could kickstart City’s season but, more immediately, felt like a fitting tribute to Hatton.

The touching pre-match moment of unity in his memory was followed by a lively start, with Haaland shooting across the face of goal before debutant Gianluigi Donnarumma pawed away an early Benjamin Sesko strike.

While City have signed one of the world’s best shot-stoppers, questions remain over United’s goalkeeping position.

The unconvincing Andre Onana left on loan after the arrival of Senne Lammens, but the deadline-day signing was left on the bench and watched Bayindir survive an early scare.

Amorim will have been happiest with the opening stages, but the final ball was lacking and City’s first real moment of quality brought an 18th-minute opener.

Doku skilfully jinked into the box then reacted smartly after his initial cross was blocked to hook the ball over for Foden to head past Bayindir.

The elated homegrown star ran straight towards City’s fans, who felt like another goal was within their grasp during a spell in the ascendancy.

Tijjani Reijnders sent a first-time effort straight at Bayindir and Haaland was squeezed out before United’s Bryan Mbeumo blazed off target, unaware offside would be called, as the first half petered out.

United continued to lack the cutting edge that City possess and the hosts extended their advantage in the 53rd minute.

The visitors failed to deal with a throw-in, with Foden passing on to Doku. The winger slipped in Haaland, who had got between Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw and beat the advancing Bayindir.

City so nearly had a third two minutes later. Manuel Ugarte’s sloppy pass was followed by a similarly poor De Ligt ball, with Bayindir getting a slight touch as Haaland bundled past him and sent a sliding effort off the far post.

United tried to capitalise on the let-off but Donnarumma produced an exquisite one-handed save to stop Mbeumo scoring a fantastic volley.

Bayindir easily held a Haaland effort but was beaten again in the 68th minute. Maguire’s pass out under pressure was stopped by Silva, whose ball through sent Haaland roaring behind to score.

City fans did the Poznan and sarcastically cheered Ugarte’s miss, with the expectant hosts shocked to see Reijnders’ clipped effort skip just wide of the far post as they hunted a fourth.

Mbeumo was denied in the 84th minute by Donnarumma when he met Amad Diallo’s low cross from four yards. Casemiro just failed to prod home from the resulting corner.

“You’re getting sacked in the morning” teased City fans, but those in the away still chanted Amorim’s name.