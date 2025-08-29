Ruben Amorim vows to change Man United formation on one condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim admitted he could not promise he would still be manager of Manchester United next month and vowed to only change his beloved 3-4-3 formation if the players master it first.

The Portuguese brought his future into question with his comments after the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby on Wednesday.

And he had joked on Friday that “sometimes I want to quit” United in the heat of the moment after a setback, when he also said that sometimes he “hated” his players.

But when he was asked to guarantee he would remain in charge after the international break, Amorim replied: “I don't know what is going to happen, that is my idea. But again, I am not going to promise you nothing, what is going to be the future.

“But I'm the manager of Manchester United and I think that is not going to change.”

Amorim said that he could swap out his controversial 3-4-3 system – but only when United have got so good at it that they can play it with their eyes closed.

So far, United have won just seven of 29 Premier League games under Amorim and he has used the formation he brought with him from Sporting CP in all of them.

But the former midfielder explained: “I played all my life in the 4-4-2, 4-3-3. The only system that I didn't play one minute [is] 3-4-3. I just have one idea that we need to be so good in this way of playing, then we are going to adapt. It's like some coaches have a mentality that I'm going to put this system, and then I'm going to change.

“What I'm thinking is that we have one system that is going to adapt to different systems, and then when everyone is doing this with his eyes shut, I'm going to change a lot of things.

“I'm just trying to coach my players with the idea I have. And I said that many times, this is the fun part. If it's just to win the game or to play in the 4-3-3, I was not here. They asked me, before I [came to United], can you play this system?

“I will say, I will do my system no matter what. If it's okay for you, it's okay. And then in the future, I could change. I could wake up in one morning and say, I understand that for my idea of football, it's better to change, I will change right away.

“I just want to win. But if I'm going to change because something is not working and I don't believe, players will understand. This guy is telling you one thing, he's not believing in the other thing. So it's not about the system.”