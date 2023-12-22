Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New and ambitious plans to revolutionise European football have sparked a flurry of questions among Independent readers.

The Super League returned as a huge talking point on Thursday, following a landmark ruling by the European Court of Justice, which concluded Uefa had unlawfully blocked the original project.

First launched in 2021, the European Super League proposed a breakaway competition involving some of Europe’s biggest teams in a “closed shop” format. The controversial plans were met with fierce opposition from fans and football’s governing bodies, leading to its rapid collapse.

However, the Super League wasn’t actually killed off, and the European Court of Justice has ruled that the regulations at the time concerning the breakaway were inadequate.

Those behind the Super League have now revealed new tournament plans, despite strong opposition across football - and I’ve been answering questions from readers about the plans.

Here are 10 questions from Independent readers – and my answers from the “Ask Me Anything” event.

Q: Might this now allow for cross-border leagues under UEFA auspices?

Peter Clarke

A: To be honest, it’s incredible Uefa hasn’t gone for this already. It would head off a lot of issues. The old domestic system no longer fits what the modern game is.

Q: This superleague has become so far removed from the true origins and ethos of football - the terraced streets of the North and the ghettos of South America etal - that it will no longer be accessible to inspire kids struggling to make ends meet and the downright poor to a better life.

What do you think?

Rearview

A: Totally agree. But this is where this might be interesting. One of the reasons football has been so subject to such forces is because a lack of institutional protection.

This ruling might actually hasten that as European institutions are clearly waking up to the idea sport has a cultural value that warrants protection.

The entire motivation between having so many rulings today is to unify theories of how sport can fit into European law, especially on competition law and freedom of movement.

Q: What would be your biggest concern or what would be the biggest threat to European football if the revised ESL format went ahead now that the new plans include getting in on merit with promotion and relegation?

JamieSmart

A: The biggest concern is really existential. It would be handing over the complete control of the European game to a few clubs.

If so, you’re never getting that back. Uefa and Fifa have a lot of issues but they can always be reformed. You can’t buy back football if you sell it off, and while it would be the clubs now, there’s nothing stopping the clubs selling the game off to private equity or whoever tomorrow.

Q: What’s wrong with a Super League?

Jonathon McCready

A: It is basically an attempt by a few clubs to appropriate all the decision-making in European football, while completely destroying the pyramid system.

This really isn’t healthy for the sport, even if you simultaneously have issues with football as it is.

Q: What are the chances of a LIV/PGA style arrangement - where a well backed (possibly by a state...) ESL pays for no veto?

TX

A: In the short term, low. In the long term, this situation could lead to a lot of unintended consequences and legal issues.

There are so many forces at work right now. Of course, people might say we’re already sort of in a quasi LIV situation when state-owned clubs have so much power and influence.

Q: Are there any other organisations next to A22 who have a proposal for an European Super League?

lordofthewins

A: Not for the moment - but I suppose does this create an opening.

It’s worth noting that the initial headlines focused on the ECJ press release that Uefa’s rules on sanctioning were “unlawful” but it isn’t that clear. That’s illustrated by how the ECJ were referring to the old rules. Uefa was already in the process of updating them.

Ultimately, Uefa still have authorisation powers. It wasn’t recommended that Uefa are broken up, which was something the Super League really thought would happen. As such, there is a long road between now and any Super League.

Q: What impact will this have on the value of television rights? Will they go down drastically because of the uncertainty?

Jonas

A: I don’t think so, now, especially as any true resolution feels so far into the future.

The big questions for the Champions League are really what the new tournament looks and feels like in practice and whether it’s a success.

Q: Do UEFA and FIFA retain the power to block players who compete in a super league from playing at the world cup?

Ben Johnston

A: No, that is one power they have lost.

Q: Will the FA have to refund the £25m fines they handed out?

Sean

A: It doesn’t really affect English football in any way. The only real effect would have been if it immediately happened and the Premier League has a competitor.

Q: The so-called “project” of Florentino Perez will be no more popular with fans now than in 2021, so why would teams join who stepped out then? Could we have Spanish el clasico 53 times per year?

LosCisnesNoCCM

A: The one thing that should be said is the Super League had gained some support because a lot of clubs are deeply disillusioned with the European system.

If you look at it, you really have to be a big club in a big city and, now, in a big country, to have any chance of competing. That applies to very few clubs.

The Super League has now been able to come along and offer a vision where clubs in cities like Amsterdam, Prague and a host of good-sized European countries have a different future. That is appealing to others - although it is conspicuous nobody else has offered public support yet.

These questions and answers were part of an ‘Ask Me Anything’ hosted by Miguel Delaney at 3.30pm GMT on Thursday 21 December Some of the questions and answers have been edited for this article. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article.

