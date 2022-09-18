Ethan Nwaneri: Arsenal schoolboy, 15, becomes youngest ever Premier League player
Born in 2007, Nwaneri becomes the first 15-year-old to play in the Premier League
Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri has made history by becoming the youngest ever Premier League player at the age of 15 years and 181 days.
Born in 2007, Nwaneri came on as a 90th minute substitute in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Brentford.
In doing so, the England youth international became the first ever 15-year-old to play in the Premier League.
Nwaneri broke the previous record set by the Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, who appeared for Fulham at the age of 16 years and 30 days in 2019.
Nwaneri, who is an attacking midfielder, has impressed at youth level and got the chance to make the bench after injuries to Arsenal’s first-team squad.
The Brentford fans responded by signing: “He’s got school in the morning”.
Nwaneri had already made several appearances for Arsenal’s Under-18s team, as well as England’s Under-16s.
Nwaneri was born after Arsenal moved into their current stadium, the Emirates, and three years after their last Premier League title.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies