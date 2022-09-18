Ethan Nwaneri: Arsenal schoolboy, 15, becomes youngest ever Premier League player

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri has made history by becoming the youngest ever Premier League player at the age of 15 years and 181 days.

Born in 2007, Nwaneri came on as a 90th minute substitute in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Brentford.

In doing so, the England youth international became the first ever 15-year-old to play in the Premier League.

Nwaneri broke the previous record set by the Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, who appeared for Fulham at the age of 16 years and 30 days in 2019.

Nwaneri, who is an attacking midfielder, has impressed at youth level and got the chance to make the bench after injuries to Arsenal’s first-team squad.

The Brentford fans responded by signing: “He’s got school in the morning”.

Nwaneri had already made several appearances for Arsenal’s Under-18s team, as well as England’s Under-16s.

Nwaneri was born after Arsenal moved into their current stadium, the Emirates, and three years after their last Premier League title.