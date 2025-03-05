Wayne Rooney lauds Ethan Nwaneri’s key quality that proves Arsenal starlet deserves England call-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney believes that Ethan Nwaneri has the right temperament to thrive if given an England call-up on the back of his impressive Arsenal form.

The 17-year-old has been a standout for Mikel Arteta’s side in recent weeks having been afford an opportunity in the absence of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Nwaneri furthered his reputation with a star turn in the 7-1 Champions League thrashing of PSV Eindhoven, and will come into consideration for Thomas Tuchel as the new England manager prepares to name his first squad next week.

And Rooney, once a teenage phenom himself, believes that Nwaneri has shown the right qualities to earn inclusion.

“I think he is definitely [ready for his first England call-up],” Rooney said on Amazon Prime Video. “Over the last couple of years with England, we've seen players getting an opportunity with England who haven't deserved the opportuniy.

“That's my opinion. I think Nwaneri, he's showing he's got the temperament the right attitude to be in that squad. If he keeps doing what he's doing he'll have a great chance.”

Nwaneri faces a competitive fight for places on the right of the forward line, even with Saka out. He is yet to make his debut for the Under-21s, though has scored six times in nine appearances for England’s U19.

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge concurred with Rooney’s assessment: “Sometimes as former England players, and as pundits we do heap pressure on young players, but looking at him, is he ready? Is he showing the qualities that he deserves to be in and around it? I believe so.”