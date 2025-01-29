Man City’s clash with Club Brugge kicks off on time after fire outside stadium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge kicked off on time on Wednesday after a fire outside the Etihad Stadium was quickly extinguished.

Hundreds of fans were moved as an area close to the ground’s main reception was evacuated when flames engulfed a merchandise stall around two hours before kick-off.

The fans had gathered to greet the arrival of the City team coach and for a pre-match entertainment show at which the club’s January signings were due to appear.

Stewards and security staff quickly cleared the surrounding area and fire engines were on the scene within minutes.

The blaze, which broke out shortly before 6pm, was soon brought under control and the majority of fans were told by 6.22pm that they could enter the stadium as normal. Three entrance gates in the cordoned-off area were kept closed longer.

The ‘blue carpet’ presentation, which had already begun with interviews with new women’s signings Rebecca Knaak and Aemu Oyama, was cancelled. New men’s players Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis had also been due to appear.

A club statement read: “Manchester City FC can confirm that there has been a fire in one of the outside merchandise kiosks, located near the entrance to the Colin Bell West Stand.

“Emergency services are present at the scene and the fire has now been extinguished.

“The safety of all attending the match tonight is our top priority, and as such all events planned for West Stand reception have been cancelled, including the welcome event for new players, and the first team arrival.

“All entrances are open, and fans can move around the Etihad Stadium as per usual. Thank you for your cooperation.

“We can confirm that tonight’s match will kick off at 8pm as originally planned. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Etihad Stadium for tonight’s match.”

The players instead made a low-key entrance for a game they needed to win to remain in the European competition.