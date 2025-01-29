Manchester City vs Club Brugge LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Champions League decider tonight
Pep Guardiola’s side know that they must win tonight to stay in the competition
Manchester City take on Club Brugge in the final round of matches in the Champions League’s initial league phase, with three points a must for the hosts in order to progress.
The 4-2 loss to PSG last week means that City begin the day languishing outside of the play-off spots in 25th position. It has raised the unthinkable scenario of a club that won this competition less than two years ago, and possesses such wealth of talent, missing out on the knockout rounds - though there is hope. A win tonight would lift Pep Guardiola’s side above their opponents and book their spot in the two-legged play-off rround.
A win will not come easy, though, with Club Brugge having plenty play for. They sit 20th ahead of the start of the final round of fixtures with a hectic night across Europe in store.
Follow all of the latest from the Etihad Stadium in our live blog below:
Man City have to punish Club Brugge's weaknesses
“I expect a tough, tough opponent,” said Pep Guardiola when previewing tonight’s match.
“When a team is 20 games unbeaten - no losses - it is because they are good. There are no secrets about that.
“I saw their games and I saw the reason they beat Aston Villa, Juventus, Milan they played good. Celtic in Glasgow … they did really well.
“Different variations in the build-up and the man marking situation is always uncomfortable. We have to read well what we have to do.
“But every team - Manchester City included- has weaknesses. You have to discover them and punish them.”
Fire at Etihad Stadium
Concerning the fire.
A temporary merchandise caught fire and the immediate vicinity was quickly evacuated.
A player presentation of City’s new signings for the men’s and women’s teams was due to take place this evening but has been cancelled.
There is no word yet on whether the game will be delayed though that doesn’t seem to be the case at the minute.
Fire at Etihad Stadium
As kick off draws closer, news is coming through about a fire at the Etihad Stadium.
More specifically, one of the merchandise stales caught ablaze on the concourse around the ground.
The fire has since been put out.
Guardiola's injury updates
The Manchester City manager revealed that Oscar Bobb is in contention to play this evening after recovering from injury and John Stones is likely to start.
“The guys who were there against Chelsea are there and I think Oscar [Bobb] came back as well,” Guardiola said when addressing his selection options for the match.
“[Stones] played 35 minutes [on Saturday] and played really well. We will see today how does he feel.”
Champions League exit not on Guardiola's mind
Pep Guardiola has insisted he is not even contemplating the prospect of going out but accepted it would be a setback for City.
He said: “For the club, it would not be good, but I’m not thinking about that right now.
“I know for all the people concerned whether we will qualify or not, I’m thinking we're going to do it.”
Manchester City face ‘final’ with a difference that will define their future
Pep Guardiola has branded it a final, but not the sort to which he is accustomed. Not like in 2009 or 2011 or 2023, with the glory it brought. Or even 2021, when taking Manchester City to what was then uncharted territory for them still qualified as an achievement.
Now the finality would bring only failure. Some thought City’s Champions League campaign would end in Munich on 31 May, perhaps against Bayern or Barcelona, not in Manchester in January against Brugge. City haven’t gone out in a Champions League group stage since 2012-13, their final season under Roberto Mancini. Guardiola hasn’t since he was a Barcelona player in 2000-01, when they finished below Leeds United.
Man City face ‘final’ with a difference that will define their future
City’s Champions League hopes hang by a thread as Club Brugge come to town and there is more on the line than just qualification for the knockout stage
'It's not a problem, it's a challenge'
Pep Guardiola says that Man City being on the brink of an early Champions League exit is ‘not a problem, but a challenge’.
The City boss revealed: “The situation that we have, we have no chance but to win the game. If not, we will not continue in this competition.
“It’s not a problem, it’s an opportunity, a challenge and we will face it.”
Guardiola on necessity of playing John Stones
Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola said: “Listen, he has to play – unless he says to me that he promises he cannot play. And after that, Josko [Gvardiol] will be central defender and I will invent and think of who plays full back.
“John always had these kind of situations [minor injuries], except the year of the treble when he was incredibly reliable.
“Hopefully now this time he has recovered better. We gave him more time. 45 minutes against Tottenham, 45 minutes against Aston Villa and he is out.
“He played really good in this 40 minutes [against Chelsea] and has to make the effort for Wednesday, to give time for Ruben [Dias] and Nathan [Ake] to come back.”
Who is at risk of being eliminated?
Manchester City are the biggest club at risk of exiting the competition, with the 2023 winners sitting in 25th ahead of the final round of games.
They face Club Brugge, who are in 20th, three points above Pep Guardiola’s side.
Every side from 19th to 27th is at risk of being eliminated, including PSG – who beat City 4-2 last week – Benfica, Sporting and Stuttgart (who themselves face PSG in a potentially pivotal clash, with both sides on 10 points).
City have just eight points ahead of kick-off, but a win could take them as high as 19th and into the play-off spots.
A draw for the Cityzens would mean they were eliminated.
Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk are the other two sides sitting out of the play-off places who could still earn a spot, though they face difficult final fixtures against AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund respectively.
Eight sides have already been eliminated from the competition: Bologna, Sparta Prague, Leipzig, Girona, Red Star Belgrade, Sturm Graz, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava and BSC Young Boys.
Pep Guardiola relying on John Stones for Champions League “final”
Pep Guardiola has told John Stones that, unless he “promises” he cannot play, he has to start Manchester City’s “final” against Club Brugge on Wednesday and spare them from the embarrassment of an early Champions League exit.
England international Stones has not begun a game since December’s defeat to Aston Villa but Guardiola is relying on him to rescue City's European campaign.
He held Stones back in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Chelsea, using the 30-year-old as a second-half substitute and admitting that he should not have played debutant Abdudokir Khusanov, who was at fault for Noni Madueke’s third-minute opener.
Pep Guardiola relying on John Stones for Champions League “final”
City are on the verge of an early exit from Europe’s top competition and must defeat Club Brugge in their final match of the league phase to make it into the playoff round
