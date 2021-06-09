Boris Johnson appeared to forget that Wales are in Euro 2020 when he wished England and Scotland “all the best” ahead of this summer’s tournament.

The Prime Minister was responding to Ian Blackford when the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber used his time in the House of Commons in an attempt to inspire Steve Clarke’s side.

“I'm sure we're all looking forward to the European Championships kicking off later this week,” said the Scottish National Party MP.

EURO 2020: Wales squad guide, fixtures and ones to watch

“Can I take the opportunity to wish all the best our country, Scotland, to Steve Clarke and the team and to remind the team that it is time for heroes.”

To which the Prime Minister replied: “I wish all the best to Scotland, and England, and all the home nations who may be playing in this, I don't know if he [Blackford] is going to reciprocate.”

Robert Page’s side begin their campaign against Switzerland in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday, looking to replicate their historic run to the semi-finals at Euro 2016.

They will look to escape from Group A, which also contains one of the hosts, Italy, and Turkey, who are in action in the tournament opener on Friday evening.

Page, who stepped in for Ryan Giggs on short notice as Wales boss, insists his team is now set ahead of the first game.

"I have been pretty set now for a little while," Page said after Saturday's goalless draw against Albania.

"It's frustrating because we have not been able to get everybody in the starting XI together, but again you don't want to show your hand. "We have done quite a lot in training."