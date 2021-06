Euro 2020: When is England’s quarter-final match and who will they play?

Euro 2020 has quickly gone up a few gears with the round of 16 games and a succession of huge nations exiting early - but Emgland are not one of them.

A round of 16 victory over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, Raheem Sterling inspiring a 2-0 win in front of around 40,000 supporters, means that Gareth Southgate’s side are through to the quarter-finals.

This was the seventh of eight fixtures at this stage of the tournament, with just Sweden against Ukraine still to come - and the winners of that game will face the Three Lions.

It will be a first game outside of Wembley for Sterling and Co, though if they progress further, it’ll be back to their ‘home’ stadium in London for any potential semi-final and the final itself.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next stage of the competition.

When do the quarter-finals start?

The last-eight matches are played across two days, with the first two on Friday 2 July and the latter two being played a day later.

When is England’s game?

England will face Sweden or Ukraine in the fourth quarter-final, meaning the game takes place at 8pm BST on 3 July, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Where can I watch it?

The match has been confirmed as being shown on BBC One, while it can also be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What are the odds to win Euro 2020?

England are now the favourites to go all the way and earn glory this summer. Selected odds via Betfair:

England 9/5

Spain 10/3

Italy 4/1

Belgium 13/2

Denmark 9/1