Euro 2020 final ‘a day of national shame’ - FA review key points

An England win in the Euro 2020 final could have led to 6,000 ticketless individuals storming Wembley with “horrific” consequences, an independent review has found.

The review of the chaos that unfolded around the match between England and Italy on July 11, led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock, identified a series of “near-misses” which could have resulted in serious injuries or deaths.

The review said there had been a collective failure by all the organisations involved in planning for the final to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Around 2,000 ticketless individuals were found to have gained entry to Wembley, with 400 of those ejected, but a dire situation could have been made much worse by an England victory, multiple contributors to the review said.

A ticketless group of 6,000 were believed to be preparing to storm the stadium as legitimate ticket-holders were trying to leave.

Here are the key points and recommendations made:

- The behaviour of some individuals recklessly endangered lives, and there were a series of crowd near-misses that could have led to serious injuries or deaths.

- Planning and preparation for the final was hampered by unique conditions which created a perfect storm. Covid-19 restrictions had been eased but enforcement of public health measures created a “fundamental tension” with the need to effectively manage the crowds.

- There was a collective failure by the organisers to plan for the worst-case scenario.

- A loss of experienced stewards due to the pandemic left the stewarding operation vulnerable.

- The absence of a fan zone removed a “key crowd management tool” and was likely a “very significant factor” in the chaos that ensued.

- Insufficient enforcement of alcohol bans on public transport.

- Policing did not do enough to mitigate the risk of ticketless fans, and officers were deployed too late.

- Planning for the final did not match the national significance connected to the occasion.

Recommendations for national consideration:

- The Government should consider a new category of matches with national significance.

- The Government should consider tasking the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) to work with the FA and the event industry to undertake a review of stewarding.

- The SGSA, the events industry, the police and local government should agree on a way forward on who is accountable for Zone Ex, also known as the ‘last mile’ around a football ground.

- The FA should lead a national campaign to bring about a sea-change in attitudes towards supporter behaviours.

- The Government should consider strengthening the penalties for football-related disorder.