Euro 2020 news - live: Cristiano Ronaldo sets scoring record as Wales prepare for hostile reception in Baku
Follow the very latest updates from the tournament
Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coke bottles from press conference and demands water
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time record goalscorer in European Championships history on Tuesday after the 36-year-old bagged a late brace in his country’s 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest, giving them the ideal start in Group F.
The “Group of Death’s” other big game saw Euros favourites France narrowly beat an unsettled Germany 1-0 in Munich thanks to a Mats Hummels own goal, with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema unlucky to see their own fine finishes chalked off.
On Wednesday, the tournament enters its second round of group stage fixtures, with Finland meeting Russia in St Petersburg (2pm GMT), Turkey taking on Wales in what is likely to be a hostile and partisan atmosphere in Baku (5pm) and, finally, Roberto Mancini’s impressive Italy side facing Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Gareth Bale says Wales ready for hostile reception against Turkey
For Wales, today’s clash is potentially a must-win for both sides as far as securing qualification for the last 16 is concerned and Turkey are expected to have the vast majority of support inside Baku’s Olympic Stadium.
The 69,870-capacity arena in the Azeri capital will be almost half full following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, with around 34,000 expected to be present.
But only a few hundred Wales supporters will be in attendance, having ignored the advice of the Welsh government and made the 3,000-mile trip to the shores of the Caspian Sea.
Captain Gareth Bale isn’t worried about the deficit, however.
“Obviously we’d prefer to be playing in front of 34,000 Wales fans, but it’s not meant to be. You feed off the atmosphere. Of course they’re not saying great things, but I guess you want to silence them,” he said.
“You feed off the atmosphere. Of course they’re not saying great things, but I guess you want to silence them.”
Phil Blanche has more from the Real Madrid attacker hoping to emulate his illustrious clubmate’s example yesterday.
Gareth Bale hoping Wales can silence fans when they take on Turkey in Baku
The 69,870-capacity Olympic Stadium will be almost half full with a crowd of around 34,000 expected.
France show champion’s class to defeat Germany
Much like England on Sunday, France delivered a professional performance, showing flashes of brilliance, without ever quite realising their full potential.
Germany, meanwhile, were never out of it but were certainly out of sorts and appeared to lack the iron self-belief we have come to associate with them over the years.
Melissa Reddy has this report.
France show champion’s class to defeat Germany in Euro 2020 opener
France 1-0 Germany: Mats Hummels’ own goal ensured Les Bleus made a perfect start
Peerless Cristiano Ronaldo sets Euros scoring record as Portugal see off Hungary
It took until the 84th minute for Raphael Guerreiro to break the deadlock on Tuesday afternoon before the unstoppable veteran made the scoreline flattering for the holders.
Here’s Vithushan Enhantharajah with an appreciation of the master after he scored his 10th and 11th goals at the Euros, surpassing Michel Platini and netting for the fifth successive tournament after making his debut in 2004 aged just 19.
Cristiano Ronaldo adds new chapter to epic as Portugal superstar’s perfection endures
The Juventus superstar, 36, added a double in Budapest to move clear of Michel Platini as the leading scorer in men’s European Championships with 11 goals
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day Six of Euro 2020, with both Wales and Italy among the teams in action as the tournament enters its second round of group matches.
