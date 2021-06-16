✕ Close Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coke bottles from press conference and demands water

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time record goalscorer in European Championships history on Tuesday after the 36-year-old bagged a late brace in his country’s 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest, giving them the ideal start in Group F.

The “Group of Death’s” other big game saw Euros favourites France narrowly beat an unsettled Germany 1-0 in Munich thanks to a Mats Hummels own goal, with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema unlucky to see their own fine finishes chalked off.

On Wednesday, the tournament enters its second round of group stage fixtures, with Finland meeting Russia in St Petersburg (2pm GMT), Turkey taking on Wales in what is likely to be a hostile and partisan atmosphere in Baku (5pm) and, finally, Roberto Mancini’s impressive Italy side facing Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.