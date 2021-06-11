✕ Close Countdown to Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Follow live coverage as Euro 2020 finally kicks off in Rome tonight.

Italy host Turkey in the tournament opener at the Stadio Olimpico, 12 months later than planned after the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement. But a year on, 24 countries are ready to battle it out for the right to be crowned the continent’s best.

Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge will take centre stage for the traditional curtain-raiser with a virtual performance that will use cutting-edge technology to bring fans closer to the festivities. Uefa have confirmed the three will perform a rendition of official tournament song We Are The People ahead of kick-off before Italy and Turkey get things going for real in the first match.

The performance, that Uefa say is themed around a real-life live stadium gig, will weave the song’s lyrics of “hope and positivity”, together with “powerful imagery brought to life by technology”, including the pitch being transformed into a blue-white flame, energy fields created from millions of light particles and Bono projected on to the stage. It was filmed in state-of-the-art motion-control studios in London, and at the Olimpico in Rome, to recreate the stadium environment in 3D.

