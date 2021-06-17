Euro 2020 news - live: Eriksen tribute set for Denmark v Belgium, Grealish desperate to face Scotland
Follow the very latest updates from the tournament
Paul Pogba removes beer bottle from press conference table
Euro 2020 enters Day Seven on Thursday as Ukraine take on North Macedonia (2pm GMT), Denmark return to the field for the first time since Saturday’s Christian Eriksen scare with a tricky tie against Belgium (5pm) before Frank de Boer’s entertaining Netherlands side take on Austria (8pm).
Wednesday’s action saw more Welsh heroics as Robert Page’s men beat Turkey 2-0 in a humid Baku with goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts and a starring role for Gareth Bale, who missed a penalty but was hugely influential nonetheless.
In the evening game, Italy strolled to another highly impressive 3-0 win in Rome, this time seeing off Switzerland with a brace from Manuel Locatelli and another from Ciro Immobile.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day Seven of Euro 2020, with Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands among the teams in action in Groups B and C.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies