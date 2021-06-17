✕ Close Paul Pogba removes beer bottle from press conference table

Euro 2020 enters Day Seven on Thursday as Ukraine take on North Macedonia (2pm GMT), Denmark return to the field for the first time since Saturday’s Christian Eriksen scare with a tricky tie against Belgium (5pm) before Frank de Boer’s entertaining Netherlands side take on Austria (8pm).

Wednesday’s action saw more Welsh heroics as Robert Page’s men beat Turkey 2-0 in a humid Baku with goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts and a starring role for Gareth Bale, who missed a penalty but was hugely influential nonetheless.

In the evening game, Italy strolled to another highly impressive 3-0 win in Rome, this time seeing off Switzerland with a brace from Manuel Locatelli and another from Ciro Immobile.