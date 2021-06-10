Euro 2020 news LIVE: England could pick Luke Shaw among four full-backs for first fixture with Croatia
Follow all the latest updates the day before the tournament kicks off in Rome
Welcome along to all the latest coverage ahead of Euro 2020 which gets going tomorrow in Rome. That’s come around quickly. Italy vs Turkey is the first game taking place at 8pm BST on Friday night, preceded by an opening ceremony of some kind – presumably scaled back given the pandemic. UK viewers can watch it all unfold on the BBC and online via the iPlayer.
There is a relaxed feel around the England camp, underpinned by Jack Grealish’s jovial press conference yesterday where he joked about Aston Villa’s lack of set-piece quality to take advantage of him being so regularly fouled, laughed off comparisons with Paul Gascoigne and – more bizarrely from one Italian journalist – Francesco Totti. Later Declan Rice discussed carrying “no fear” into the tournament and why he chose England over Ireland.
We will have all the latest news and updates right here ahead of the tournament finally getting under way this week, with press conferences from the Scotland, Wales and England camps all to come today.
Read more:
Euro 2020 news: Croatia will not take knee against England
Croatia’s players and staff will not join their England counterparts in taking a knee before their Euro 2020 opener.
Gareth Southgate stated his side will continue to kneel before matches throughout the summer tournament. The gesture simply outlines England’s stance against racism in football and wider society, but it was met with boos from a minority of fans during the friendlies with Austria and Romania last week.
Southgate and his players will take a knee directly before kick-off on Sunday, but they will not be joined by the Croatia contingent. Croatia’s decision is not a surprising one given they have never taken the knee and remained standing as Belgium’s players kneeled before their friendly on Sunday.
However, their Under-21 team observed the gesture when they faced England in the U21 Euros earlier this year.
Euro 2020 news: Spain add to their ‘bubble’ squad
Spain have called up an additional 11 players to their “parallel bubble” amid concerns that more first-team squad members could test positive for COVID-19.
They join the likes of Kepa, Brais Mendez, Carlos Soler, Pablo Fornals and Rodrigo Moreno, who arrived earlier this week.
Euro 2020 news: Portugal thrash Israel in final warm-up game
Bruno Fernandes scored twice and created a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal completed preparations for their European Championship defence with a 4-0 win against Israel.
Two minutes after finding the bottom corner for Portugal’s opener, Fernandes threaded a pass to Ronaldo to double the advantage before half-time. Joao Cancelo added a late third before Fernandes competed the victory.
Portugal start their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday.
Euro 2020 the stage for a new generation of multinational footballers
It was a question that made many within the Spain squad uncomfortable, but that others around the group actually felt was understandable. On Sunday, one journalist just went straight out and asked Aymeric Laporte whether the defender feels “Spanish enough to defend the badge, the flag, the anthem”, after his recent switch from France.
The discussion would usually seem unfair, and perhaps even loaded with a lot of awkward nationalistic themes. The reality is that it articulates a provocative theme at the very core of Euro 2020, that may ensure this tournament becomes a landmark in terms of the interpretation of international football. Laporte is one of 17 players at these championships to have officially switched nationality.
Euro 2020 the stage for a new generation of multinational footballers
Fluid regulations allow players to switch allegiances, reflecting a necessary understanding of their ancestry which challenges nationalist themes associated with the international game, writes Miguel Delaney
Euro 2020 news: Tournament is ‘what I’ve wanted my whole life’ - Grealish
Jack Grealish says "this is what I’ve wanted my whole life" as he prepares for his first major tournament with England at Euro 2020.
The Aston Villa midfielder played his way into contention this season and has won seven caps since making his England debut in September.
"My number one thing was to try to break my way into this squad," the 25-year-old said.
"I had my debut at the start of season so to be here is a dream come true. I will cherish every moment."
Euro 2020 news: Luke Shaw at left centre-back on Sunday?
England manager Gareth Southgate is considering playing Luke Shaw at centre-back against Croatia this weekend in a move that could see England start their European Championships campaign with four full-backs in the team.
The move could see the Three Lions start Reece James and Luke Shaw either side of John Stones in a back three while Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier and Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell act as wing backs.
Southgate’s use of Shaw was the most intriguing development in training on Wednesday as the Manchester United left back has not played at centre back for his country. It is also rather indicative of England’s limited options.
Harry Maguire sat out training again on Wednesday as he attempts to recover from ankle ligament damage, leaving John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady and Ben White as the only established centre half options.
Euro 2020 news: Allen over fitness issues and ‘ready to go'
Wales face Switzerland in Baku on Saturday in their opening game of Euro 2020, a tournament Allen feared he would miss when he ruptured an Achilles tendon last year.
The 31-year-old was given a reprieve when the tournament was postponed for 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He returned for Wales in March only to suffer a hamstring injury seven minutes into his first game back against Belgium, but Allen has regained his fitness once more and, having featured in friendly matches against France and Albania this month, he is ready to take on Switzerland.
"I was always confident I would have enough time to get things right," he said. "It’s not ideal preparation but thankfully I have had great help both here with the Welsh staff and at Stoke City. I am in a good placed physically and ready to go."
Euro 2020 news: Allen excited for ‘fearless’ Wales
Joe Allen is one of eight players in the 26-man squad who helped Wales reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals, while Manchester United winger Daniel James and Tottenham centre-back Joe Rodon are among the young additions hoping to inspire Wales this summer.
"They want to make their mark and show what they can do and showcase their talent," Allen told BBC Sport Wales. “That is one of the great strengths they have. They are fearless.
"They are hungry and ambitious to do well and they are really, really keen to show that, and I am confident they are going to do just that as well."
Jack Grealish on his failed driving test and why he has no England nerves ahead of Euro 2020
Jack Grealish has said that the nerves of representing England at a major international tournament will be nothing compared to his driving test, when he stalled the car and immediately left for training.
Grealish is quickly becoming one of the most popular members of Gareth Southgate’s squad, not least for the ease and assurance of his playing style, which belies an international career that is still only seven caps old.
The Aston Villa captain has no problem shifting through the gears on the pitch but it was a very different story six years ago, when as an up-and-coming 19-year-old, he had his test booked in the days leading up to the FA Cup final.
Jack Grealish’s failed driving test and why he has no England nerves
Nervous Grealish failed his driving test as soon as he left the test centre
Declan Rice on choosing England over Ireland and carrying ‘no fear’ into Euro 2020
You could say it was a little taste of the standard Declan Rice wants to reach, as well as a flavour of the team chemistry that Gareth Southgate hopes will bring England up a level.
Mere minutes after winning the Champions League final, Mason Mount was FaceTiming his childhood friend to show him his medal.
“It was straight after, from the dressing room, buzzing,” Rice laughs. “But we’ve got to be a bit careful because people will say we’re in love. Every time we FaceTime, all of his team-mates jump in and say: ‘You two need to stop talking to each other.’”
Declan Rice on choosing England over Ireland and carrying ‘no fear’ into Euro 2020
West Ham captain could start in Gareth Southgate’s midfield alongside childhood friend Mason Mount as Three Lions prepare to ‘give it a real go’
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies