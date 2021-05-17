Poland have announced their squad for Euro 2020 with Robert Lewandowski captaining the side which takes on Spain, Sweden and Slovakia in Group E.

A notable inclusion is the 17-year-old midfielder Kacper Kozlowski, for whom the country has high hopes after he broke into Pogon Szczecin’s first team this season and picked up one international cap.

Lewandowski will shoulder most of Polish expectation after another sensational season for Bayern Munich, scoring 40 league goals in only 28 appearances.

There are several names familiar to followers of the Premier League, including West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek, Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich and Brighton’s left-sided player Jakub Moder.

Poland’s campaign starts against Slovakia in Dublin on 14 June.

Full Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Radoslaw Majecki, Lukasz Skorupski, Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Pawel Dawidowicz, Kamil Glik, Michal Helik, Tomasz Kedziora, Kamil Piatkowski, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Maciej Rybus

Midfielders: Przemyslaw Frankowski, Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Kacper Kozlowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Karol Linetty, Jakub Moder, Przemyslaw Placheta, Piotr Zielinski

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Dawid Kownacki, Arkadiusz Milik, Karol Swiderski, Jakub Swierczok.