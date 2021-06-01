Will football come home at Euro 2020? Sign up to The Independent’s exclusive free virtual event

Euro 2020 is finally here with the eyes of the football world set to be firmly fixed on Europe and one of the highlights of the sporting calendar.

The showpiece European competition was postponed a year ago with the coronavirus pandemic forcing everything to be rescheduled, but the show must go on with 11 countries now set to host a feast of international football all over the continent this summer.

The tournament is set to have plenty of home nation interest, of course. Gareth Southgate’s England will meet Croatia, Czech Republic and their oldest rivals Scotland in their group, following Steve Clarke’s side’s incredible penalty shoot-out win over Serbia while Wales will take on Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before heading to Rome to take on Group A favourites Italy.

Will Southgate's Three Lions finally bring football home? Can Scotland spring a surprise? How will Wales cope without Ryan Giggs?

Join us for our free virtual event - Euro 2020 – will football finally come home? - on 9 June at 6.30pm where all those questions and more will be answered by our expert panel.

Sports feature writer Vithushan Ehantharajah will host and will be joined by our chief football writer Miguel Delaney, senior football correspondent Melissa Reddy and northern football correspondent Mark Critchley.

The panel will also pick their tournament favourites, dark horses and ones to watch before giving their predictions for who will triumph and lift the trophy at Wembley on 11 July.

There will be also time for questions from the audience on anything Euros related after their main discussion.

The webinar will be held at 6.30pm on 9 June.