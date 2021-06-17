Euro 2020 sweepstake: Download and print your Euros kit for 2021 tournament

Euro 2020 is finally upon us with the cream of European football set to battle it out for the right be crowned the continent’s best.

It all kicks off on Friday evening when Italy and Turkey get us underway - 12 months after they were meant to - in Rome.

England begin their quest to bring football home on Sunday against Croatia with Wales, who did so well in France five years ago, and Scotland, back at a major tournament for the first time in 23 years, also hoping to contend.

But who will win? World Cup winners France have as good a chance as any with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba surely set to fire them deep into the competition. Defending champions Portugal boast their best squad in years and with Cristiano Ronaldo still firing stand as good a chance as any.

Spain might not be what they were when they won this tournament back-to-back in 2008 and 2012, but even without Sergio Ramos, are still a side to be feared. And what of Belgium? The Red Devils have almost more star power than anyone and head in ranked as the best team of the lot.

Even if the Three Lions end up letting the country down you could still be quids in with our Euro 2020 sweepstake kit.

Simply download from the link below, print out and cut out the teams before conducting a draw and making a note of who got who.

You can then split the pot however you like, perhaps with cash prizes for first, second and the semi-finalists.

Then sit back, relax and follow how your team does throughout the tournament with The Independent.