Three England players named in official Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

Three of England’s beaten finalists have been named in Uefa’s official Team of the Tournament for Euro 2020.

Right-back Kyle Walker, centre-back Harry Maguire and forward Raheem Sterling were all selected by the technical observer team in the eventual best 11, in which there was no place for Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo or the man who lifted the trophy, Italy’s captain Giorgio Chiellini.

The likes of Fabio Capello, Robbie Keane and Esteban Cambiasso were among those on the technical panel who made the decisions on who to include in the best team, which also included Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma - who was named as the Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament - and18-year-old Spanish midfielder Pedri, who won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Uefa noted the choice of a 4-3-3 formation “was one of the most frequently used during the tournament” and selected 11 players who each make the Team of the Tournament for the first time.

Semi-finalists Denmark and Spain both had one representative apiece, while Belgium were the only side to reach only the quarter-finals and still get a player named. The trio of runners-up from England and five from winners Italy complete the line-up.

Five players in the 11 ply their trade in the Premier League.

Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy); Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain); Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England)