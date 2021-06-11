Turkey and Italy face off in the opening game of Euro 2020 tonight, one year after the tournament was originally scheduled to take place.

The match between four-time world champions Italy and the Euro 2008 semi-finalists is being staged at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in front of 16,000 fans in the Italian capital.

It will be the biggest crowd for a football match in the country for 18 months as the coronavirus pandemic has thwarted spectators from going to domestic games.

The arena holds more than 70,000 fans when it is being utilised at full capacity, but Covid restrictions mean it remains at a limited number.

Rome is one of 11 host cities for the summer tournament, which will be taking place across 11 European countries.