Euro 2020 TV schedule: What channel is every game on?
All the TV and live stream details for coverage across this summer’s European Championships
The Euros are finally here and fans will be treated to live international football on TV for an entire month.
BBC and ITV have the broadcast rights in the UK and they will be bringing supporters every single match so no action will be missed.
The group matches and knock-out stages have been divided between the channels but which knock-out games will be on which channel is yet to be decided.
The BBC will have first and second pick of the round of 16 matches and quarter-finals while ITV will be able to choose their top two semi-finals.
And the final will be shown on both the BBC and ITV.
Pundits
ITV have the usual suspects in their punditry team with Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Gary Neville among them.
However, they also have Emma Hayes, Andros Townsend and Eni Aluko.
Full ITV pundits and presenters: Mark Pougatch, Seema Jaswal, Reshmin Chowdhury, Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown, Andros Townsend.
The BBC have also employed familiar faces in their presenters with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman fronting the coverage.
Their pundits include Alex Scott, Cesc Fabregas and Micah Richards.
Full BBC pundits and presenters: Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour, Mark Chapman, Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, Mark Hughes, James McFadden, Shelley Kerr, Charlie Adam, Cesc Fabregas, Jurgen Klinsmann.
Full schedule:
Friday, June 11
Turkey vs Italy, 8pm, BBC
Saturday, June 12
Wales vs Switzerland, 2pm, BBC
Denmark vs Finland, 5pm, BBC
Belgium, vs Russia, 8pm, ITV
Sunday, June 13
England vs Croatia, 2pm, BBC
Austria vs North Macedonia. 5pm, ITV
Netherlands vs Ukraine, 8pm, ITV
Monday, June 14
Scotland vs Czech Republic, 2pm, BBC
Poland vs Slovakia, 8pm, ITV
Spain vs Sweden, 8pm, ITV
Tuesday, June 15
Hungary vs Portugal, 5pm, ITV
France vs Germany, 8pm, ITV
Wednesday, June 16
Finland vs Russia, 2pm, BBC
Turkey vs Wales, 5pm, BBC
Italy vs Switzerland, 8pm, ITV
Thursday, June 17
Ukraine vs North Macedonia, 2pm, ITV
Denmark vs Belgium, 5pm, ITV
Netherlands vs Austria, 8pm, BBC
Friday, June 18
Sweden vs Slovakia, 2pm, BBC
Croatia vs Czech Republic, 5pm, BBC
England vs Scotland, 8pm, ITV
Saturday, June 19
Hungary vs France, 2pm, BBC
Portugal vs Germany, 5pm, ITV
Spain vs Poland, 8pm, BBC
Sunday, June 20
Italy vs Wales, 5pm, ITV
Switzerland vs Turkey, 5pm, ITV
Monday, June 21
North Macedonia vs Netherlands, 5pm, ITV
Ukraine vs Austria, 5pm, ITV
Russia vs Denmark, 8pm, BBC
Finland vs Belgium, 8pm, BBC
Tuesday, June 22
Czech Republic vs England, 8pm, ITV
Croatia vs Scotland, 8pm, ITV
Wednesday, June 23
Slovakia vs Spain, 5pm, ITV
Sweden vs Poland, 5pm, ITV
Germany vs Hungary, 8pm, BBC
Portugal vs France, 8pm BBC
Saturday, June 26
Round of 16, TBC
Sunday, June 27
Round of 16, TBC
Monday, June 28
Round of 16, TBC
Tuesday, June 29
Round of 16, TBC
Friday, July 2
Quarter-final, TBC
Quarter-final, TBC
Saturday, June 3
Quarter-final, TBC
Quarter-final, TBC
Tuesday, July 6
Semi-final, TBC
Wednesday, July 7
Semi-final, TBC
Sunday, July 11
Final, TBC
