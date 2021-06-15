Euro 2020 news live: Dean Henderson out for England, Eriksen update, France vs Germany latest
Euro 2020 enters match day five on Tuesday with the holders Portugal taking on Hungary at 5pm GMT and a mouthwatering clash between the favourites France and Germany following at 8pm this evening as Group F gets underway.
Elsewhere, the England squad has suffered a setback through the loss of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has been forced to drop out with a hip injury, prompting a late call up for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale. The Three Lions take on oldest rival Scotland at Wembley on Friday in their next Group D game looking to confirm their qualification for the knockout stages.
Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen - the Danish midfield maestro who suffered a cardiac arrest during his side’s match against Finland on Saturday - has sent a message from his hospital bed in Copenhagen in which he thanks fans for their support as his recovery continues and wishes his team mates well for the rest of the tournament.
Uefa has also said it is investigating a “nationalist outburst” allegedly made by Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic after he scored his side’s third goal against North Macedonia on Sunday.
Europe’s governing body has appointed a disciplinary inspector to look into an incident that took place in North Macedonia’s 3-1 defeat to Austria on Sunday, after the former submitted a request that the latter’s striker Marko Arnautovic be punished for what it argued was a nationalist outburst after he scored his side’s third goal in Bucharest.
The ex-West Ham forward certainly seemed animated as he celebrated, with the North Macedonians claiming his fury was directed at Ezgjan Alioski, their Leeds midfielder who is of Albanian origin (Arnautovic's father is Serbian and his mother is Austrian).
Karel Janicek has more.
Favourites France braced for Germany clash
Didier Deschamps’s side are much fancied for the trophy, not least because of their enviable midfield duo of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba and alarming front three of Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.
You can, of course, never ever ever ever write off Germany though, even if Joachim Low’s squad, on paper, does not looks quite as intimidating as usual.
Dylan Terry has the probable lineups for tonight’s faceoff in Munich and much else.
Holders Portugal enter fray against Hungary
Portugal kick off the tournament’s “Group of Death” this afternoon with a potentially tricky tie against apparent underdogs Hungary from the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Cristiano Ronaldo of course will be the centre of attention as usual and needs just six more goals in world tournament football to surpass Iranian legend Ali Daei’s all-time scoring record of 109.
Here’s Karl Matchett with the team news and everything else you need to know.
Christian Eriksen shares message from hospital bed after cardiac arrest
The Danish midfield maestro who suffered a cardiac arrest during his side’s match against Finland on Saturday has sent a message from his hospital bed in Copenhagen in which he thanks fans for their support as his recovery continues and wishes his team mates well for the rest of the tournament.
What a relief it is to see him on the mend.
Here’s Andrew Gamble with the full story.
Dean Henderson ruled out of England squad by injury
But before we get too carried away with today’s fixtures, there’s some bad news from the England camp to bring you.
The squad has suffered its first significant injury setback this morning through the loss of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has been forced to drop out with a hip problem, prompting a late call up for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale.
Mark Critchley has the latest.
