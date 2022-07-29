Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email

Ukrainian Kateryna Monzul will referee the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday.

The 41-year-old became the first woman to take charge of an England men’s game in October 2021 for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

She will become the first from her country to referee a Women’s Euros final, having already made history as the first female official to oversee matches in the Ukraine men’s Premier League in 2016.

Monzul has also taken charge at three Women’s World Cups including the 2015 final when the United States beat Japan 5-2, as well as men’s matches in the Europa League and Europa Conference League in addition to the Nations League.

England are looking to win a first European Championship with victory in Sunday’s showpiece while victory for Germany would mean a ninth.

The Lionesses have captured the imagination of a nation with a flawless group stage - including an 8-0 thrashing of Norway - before a nervy extra-time quarter-final win over Spain and the 4-0 victory over Sweden in the semis.

The Germans have been similarly impressive, conceding only a single goal on their route to Wembley.

Beth Mead of England and German captain Alexandra Popp are level on six goals apiece in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot.