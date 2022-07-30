✕ Close Euro 2022: A look back at the Lionesses run to the final

Excitement is building ahead of tomorrow’s Euro 2022 final, as England prepare to face Germany at Wembley and aim to end 56 years of hurt. The Lionesses have won the hearts of the nation during their run to the final and the hosts are set to be backed by a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, as well as millions tuning in across the country. Sarina Wiegman’s side also have the chance to make history by becoming the first England team to win a major tournament since the men’s team won the World Cup in 1966.

That final, of course, was won against Germany at Wembley and the potential of history repeating itself has only increased the excitement ahead of the latest chapter of England and Germany’s rivalry. England have been in spectacular form throughout the tournament and were brilliant in their 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-finals. Germany are eighty-time European champions and have grown in strength throughout the Euros, beating France 2-1 to set up a mouth-watering clash with England.

Today, England will have their final training session this morning ahead of Sunday’s final. Wiegman, who has masterminded England’s run, will also give a pre-match press conference at Wembley as her coaching staff prepare any final tactical preparations. Meanwhile, millions around the country are getting behind England ahead of the final as Euros fever takes hold. Follow all the latest Euro 2022 final news and build-up ahead of tomorrow’s match: