1659168668

England vs Germany LIVE: Euro 2022 final latest news and build-up

Follow all the latest build-up ahead of the mouth-watering final as Euros fever grips the country

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 30 July 2022 09:11
Comments
Euro 2022: A look back at the Lionesses run to the final

Excitement is building ahead of tomorrow’s Euro 2022 final, as England prepare to face Germany at Wembley and aim to end 56 years of hurt. The Lionesses have won the hearts of the nation during their run to the final and the hosts are set to be backed by a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, as well as millions tuning in across the country. Sarina Wiegman’s side also have the chance to make history by becoming the first England team to win a major tournament since the men’s team won the World Cup in 1966.

That final, of course, was won against Germany at Wembley and the potential of history repeating itself has only increased the excitement ahead of the latest chapter of England and Germany’s rivalry. England have been in spectacular form throughout the tournament and were brilliant in their 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-finals. Germany are eighty-time European champions and have grown in strength throughout the Euros, beating France 2-1 to set up a mouth-watering clash with England.

Today, England will have their final training session this morning ahead of Sunday’s final. Wiegman, who has masterminded England’s run, will also give a pre-match press conference at Wembley as her coaching staff prepare any final tactical preparations. Meanwhile, millions around the country are getting behind England ahead of the final as Euros fever takes hold. Follow all the latest Euro 2022 final news and build-up ahead of tomorrow’s match:

Recommended

1659168654

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

Team news

Sarina Wiegman has named the same starting XI for all five matches so far and barring any late problems will surely do the same again for Sunday’s showpiece. Alessia Russo has been outstanding from the bench in the tournament scoring four goals, including that remarkable back-heeled effort against Sweden. She will surely feature at some point, as will Manchester United teammate Ella Toone, with full-back Alex Greenwood another experienced option in reserve.

For Germany the main concern centres around Klara Buhl, who missed the win over France in the semi-final. If she is still out, then Svenja Huth and Jule Brand are the obvious candidates to start alongside Popp in the front line.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Popp, Brand

Predicting how England vs Germany Euro 2022 final will play out

England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday

Jamie Braidwood30 July 2022 09:10
1659168354

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

Jill Scott says it will be a “very defining moment for the sport” when England take on Germany in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final.

The contest takes place at a sold-out Wembley as the Lionesses bid to claim the first major trophy in their history.

Their last appearance in a major tournament final was at Euro 2009 in Finland, where they were beaten 6-2 by Germany to finish as runners-up for a second time.

Midfielder Scott, who was part of the team that day and is at her eighth tournament with England this summer, said: “I think it’s a very defining moment.

“I think there’s been lots of things along the way that have happened that have kind of progressed the sport.

“It’s hard when you’re in it because you are just logically thinking about the next game, meetings, training sessions, we don’t really see all the noise from the outside – but the things that we have heard have been very positive.

“We are very happy to be there on Sunday, I think the best two teams have made the final, which is great, and I think it is going to be a very defining moment for the sport.”

Euro 2022 final a defining moment for women’s football, England’s Jill Scott claims

The Lionesses will bid to claim the first major trophy in their history

Jamie Braidwood30 July 2022 09:05
1659168000

England vs Germany: Euro 2022 final latest news

Good morning!

We’re starting early, but on a weekend like this it’s hard to contain the excitement.

England are in the final of a major tournament and one win away from home glory - and a win that could deliver lasting change.

Sarina Wiegman’s team have been brilliant so far this tournament, playing with freedom, confidence and joy, and with Germany in the final Euro 2022 is set for a mouth-watering conclusion.

We’ll bring you all the build up ahead of tomorrow’s match!

(The FA via Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood30 July 2022 09:00

