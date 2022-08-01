Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands are expected to join the players of England women’s football team to celebrate their momentous win at the Euros.

The Lionesses took home the trophy after beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The day after, thousands of fans are being given the opportunity to join the winning team at an event in central London.

Veteran player Alex Scott is hosting a celebration in Trafalgar Square from 11am.

Up to 7,000 supporters will be allowed to join the free event on a first-come first-serve basis.

The celebration will include live music from DJ Monki, a showing of tournament highlights and a Q&A involving the players and manager, Sarina Wiegman, before the trophy is lifted.

For those who want to watch from home, the event will be broadcast line on the BBC from 12.40pm.

The coverage - hosted by Scott - is expected to end at around 2pm.

Chloe Kelly scored in the 110th minute to take the Lionesses to victory (Getty Images)

Tributes have been flooding in for the Lionesses after their success on Sunday, which marked the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.

This graphic shows the Lionesses’ progress in Euro tournaments since 1984 (Press Association Images)

Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly scored in the 110th minute to clinch the win in front of a record European Championship crowd for the final.

The Queen has hailed the Lionesses as “inspirational” and said their “success goes far beyond the trophy”, while the Spice Girls and Adele have also congratulated the team.