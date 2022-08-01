Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England Euro 2022 victory parade: How to watch Lionesses celebrate victory in Trafalgar Square

Up to 7,000 supporters to attend event in London with millions more to tune in on TV

Zoe Tidman
Monday 01 August 2022 08:48
Comments
'It's coming home': Singing Lionesses gatecrash post-match press conference

Thousands are expected to join the players of England women’s football team to celebrate their momentous win at the Euros.

The Lionesses took home the trophy after beating Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The day after, thousands of fans are being given the opportunity to join the winning team at an event in central London.

Veteran player Alex Scott is hosting a celebration in Trafalgar Square from 11am.

Up to 7,000 supporters will be allowed to join the free event on a first-come first-serve basis.

Recommended

The celebration will include live music from DJ Monki, a showing of tournament highlights and a Q&A involving the players and manager, Sarina Wiegman, before the trophy is lifted.

For those who want to watch from home, the event will be broadcast line on the BBC from 12.40pm.

The coverage - hosted by Scott - is expected to end at around 2pm.

Chloe Kelly scored in the 110th minute to take the Lionesses to victory

(Getty Images)

Tributes have been flooding in for the Lionesses after their success on Sunday, which marked the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.

This graphic shows the Lionesses’ progress in Euro tournaments since 1984

(Press Association Images)

Recommended

Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly scored in the 110th minute to clinch the win in front of a record European Championship crowd for the final.

The Queen has hailed the Lionesses as “inspirational” and said their “success goes far beyond the trophy”, while the Spice Girls and Adele have also congratulated the team.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in