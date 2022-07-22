✕ Close Belgium prepare for Sweden in quarter-final of Women's Euro

The third quarter-final of Euro 2022 takes place this evening as Sweden take on Belgium at Leigh Sports Village with the victor guaranteed to play England in the semi-finals.

As one of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden had a slow start to their campaign when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Netherlands before squeezing past Switzerland 2-1 in the next group match. Unfortunately for Belgium, the Swedes found their best form against Portugal, triumphing 5-0 to ensure they finished top of Group C. Sweden now have designs on challenging for the title according to forward Fridolina Rolfö who said:

“We have come here saying that we want to go a long way and we need to show that too. We are expected to win this match; now we have to live up to that. We want to fight for the medals so we have to win this match and demonstrate what we can do.”

They are the favourites to advance past Belgium tonight but the Red Flames will be proud of their efforts having already matched their pre-tournament expectations. They came to the competition with hopes of making it out of a tricky group and reaching the knockout stages. Their campaign began with a 1-1 draw to Iceland, before impressing in the next match although they lost 2-1 to France. A crucial final group game saw them face Italy with the winner poised to finish second. Tine de Caigney’s second half goal was enough for the Red Flames to win 1-0 and book their place in the knockouts. Can they keep their run going this evening?

Follow all the action from the Euro 2022 quarter-final to see who joins England and Germany in the next round: