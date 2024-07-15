Violence breaks out among England fans in Berlin and UK after Euro defeat

Support truly

Violence was seen breaking out among England fans in the stands of Berlin’s Olympiastadion as well as in the streets of the UK following their team’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final.

Images and footage show supporters clashing inside the German stadium as well as back home in London and other British cities after the Three Lions fell at the final hurdle once more, with Spain winning the tightly contested tournament.

The Metropolitan Police said there were six football-related arrests made in the capital on Sunday, including for alleged assault, alleged homophobic abuse, and alleged drug offences. It was also revealed there were 66 arrests in Germany, though the timeframe for this is not known. The United Kingdom Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) said four England fans were arrested on Sunday night, while many people tried to enter the stadium without a ticket.

A former Manchester City director said some England fans had started brawling in the stadium in the first half of the match before a goal had even been scored.

Chris Bird said on X: “England fans fighting each other in the first half once again showing there is a section of support who don’t deserve finals or these players. Disgusting experience, I will never watch England away ever again.”

Spain's Dani Olmo holds up the trophy to the fans after winning the final match between Spain and England ( AP )

In one video posted to the social media platform, crowds of England fans appear to be kicking and punching each other to the ground in London. Disorder was also seen erupting in Hertford and Oxford in other clips that have been shared online.

Calling for action to be taken to end the disorder that can often accompany the English game, Mr Bird also said: “There’s a darker side that continues to grow, and it’s heartbreaking. A minority have turned our beloved game into a battleground of hate and violence, fuelled by alcohol and drugs. I witnessed last night fans fighting each other, for what reason - postcodes, club allegiances, senseless divides, a disagreement? It was appalling.”

Tens of thousands of England supporters were in Berlin for the game on Sunday evening, having paid thousands of pounds, travelling by air, road and rail to Germany. Meanwhile, back at home the nation’s pubs, bars and fan zones were mobbed many hours before the 8pm kick-off.

Among measures implemented in Berlin to prevent potential disorder, England fans were only able to purchase low-alcohol pints when Gareth Southgate’s side took on Serbia in their Group C opener at the Veltins-Arena in the German city on 16 June.

England’s Kyle Walker reacts after the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain ( PA Wire )

The clashes on Sunday come after the violence seen at the previous Euro final against Italy, held in 2021. Wembley Stadium had to be briefly locked down after hordes of ticketless fans breached sections of the stadium and stormed the concourse, sparking some of the worst scenes of rioting seen in the English game for decades.

Prior to Sunday’s match, a spokesman for Police Berlin issued a stark warning to England supporters, telling Telegraph Sport: “Entering the stadium without a valid ticket is a criminal offence and will be prosecuted consistently.”

The UK’s most senior football police officer also vowed to pursue banning orders for anyone involved in disorder while following England.

Cheshire Police’s chief constable Mark Roberts disclosed that, during England’s stay in Germany, there had been a “small number of instances of disorder which has resulted in 66 arrests”, adding: “These incidents have been swiftly dealt with by the German police with the support of UK officers.”

The UKFPU said: “The majority of fans were well-behaved at the final in Berin last night (Sunday 14 July), with four England fans arrested in total. Two of these were for trying to enter the stadium with fake accreditation, one was for assault and one was for letting off a smoke bomb. There were also numerous instances of people attempting to enter the stadium without a ticket.”

The Met said it is not aware of any other incidents happening in London during the tournament, beyond the arrests made on Sunday.

England manager Gareth Southgate with skipper Harry Kane after the 2-1 Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain in Berlin ( PA Wire )

The force said: “The policing operation for the European Championship Final was a success and the day’s events passed off largely without incident.

“We worked closely with our emergency service partners, the Greater London Authority, Transport for London and others to ensure all those who wanted to enjoy the significant occasion could do so safely.

“There were six football-related arrests for the following offences:

“Two people were arrested on suspicion of theft after they allegedly targeted fans watching the football in a licensed premises.

“One person was arrested for a public order offence where homophobic abuse was allegedly used, as well as being drunk and disorderly.

“One person was arrested on suspicion of breaching a Public Space Protection Order and assault.

“One person was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of class A drugs.

“One person was arrested on suspicion of ABH-level assault.”