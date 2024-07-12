Support truly

Watch live as England manager Gareth Southgate and semi-final hero Ollie Watkins hold a press conference ahead of the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

The Three Lions are looking to win a major men’s tournament for the first time since 1966 on Sunday night (14 July), having improved as they made their way through the latter stages of the tournament.

England were beaten in the last European Championship final back in 2021 by Italy but have a shot at redemption in Berlin.

Southgate has already said the team must be “perfect” against Spain if their first final on foreign soil is to end in a historic crown.

A summer that began with unconvincing displays, fan discontent and widespread criticism will end with a shot at history in Sunday’s showpiece at the Olympiastadion.

England set up a showdown with Spain thanks to super-sub Watkins’ stunning strike at the death against the Netherlands, sealing a 2-1 win and their third major final appearance.

Mightily impressive Spain are the bookmakers’ favourites and Southgate knows his side will have to be at their absolute best if they are to join the 1966 World Cup team in immortality.