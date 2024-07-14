Harry Kane wins Golden Boot after bizarre rule sees Euro 2024 award shared

Support truly

Harry Kane may have lost the Euro 2024 final but he at least gained the consolation prize of the tournament’s Golden Boot.

The England captain scored from the penalty spot against Netherlands in the semi-finals to add to his strikes against Denmark and Slovakia, and his total of three goals across the tournament was enough to top the charts along with Dani Olmo of Spain, Cody Gakpo of Netherlands, Jamal Musiala of Germany, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze and Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz.

In years gone by, other qualifying criteria would then decide the prize: the top scorer with most assists claimed the award, with minutes played the next differentiator if players were still level.

But ahead of the final, Uefa announced that the Golden Boot this year would instead be shared between all players who finish level with the most goals. So, in a strange turn of events, six players will share the prestigous award.

Kane can add the European Championship prize to his long list of individual accolades, including the Golden Boots in the World Cup, Premier League and Bundesliga. But, as he said this week, he would swap them all for the first trophy of his career.

Here is how the standings finished:

Euro 2024 top scorers

Player (nation) Goals Assists Dani Olmo (Spain) 3 2 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) 3 1 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) 3 1 Harry Kane (England) 3 0 Jamal Musiala (Germany) 3 0 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) 3 0 Fabian Ruiz (Spain) 2 2 Kai Havertz (Germany) 2 1 Nico Williams (Spain) 2 1 Jude Bellingham (England) 2 0 Razvan Marin (Romania) 2 0 Niclas Fullkrug (Germany) 2 0 Donyell Malen (Netherlands) 2 0 Merih Demiral (Turkey) 2 0 Florian Wirtz (Germany) 2 0

Which players have won the European Championship Golden Boot in the past?