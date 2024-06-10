Euro 2024 in numbers: Record goalscorer, most hat-tricks and more

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

This summer’s European Championship begins on June 14 with hosts Germany seeking a record fourth title.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at Euro 2024:

17 - this will be the 17th staging of the Euros.

3 - hosts Germany share the record with Spain for the most titles.

10 - nations to have won the tournament, also including Italy and France twice apiece with one win each for the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece and Portugal. Yugoslavia, Belgium and England have also reached the final.

3 - host nations to win the tournament - Spain in 1964, Italy in 1968 and France in 1984. France were also runners-up on home soil in 2016, as were Portugal in 2004.

Italy are the defending Euros champions ( Getty Images )

14 - Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals for Portugal in European Championship finals tournaments, comfortably an all-time record. Ronaldo is five clear of Michel Platini’s second-ranked tally while the leading active challenger is Platini’s fellow Frenchman Antoine Griezmann on seven.

9 - Platini’s goals all came at the 1984 tournament, making it a record for a single Euros.

8 - hat-tricks at Euros finals, including two for Platini. Spain’s David Villa in 2008 was the last man to achieve the feat.

10 - venues in use for this year’s tournament.

4 - manager Gareth Southgate will take England into a fourth major tournament, having reached a final, a semi-final and a quarter-final in the previous three.

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane will lead England into another tournament ( PA Archive )

12 - Harry Kane is England’s record major tournament goalscorer, with four at Euro 2020 and eight at World Cups.

26 - players allowed in each nation’s squad, though some such as France and Belgium have named fewer.

1 - Georgia will be making their first appearance at the finals, the only debutant this summer.

