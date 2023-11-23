Euro 2024 play-off draw LIVE: Wales and Ukraine discover path to tournament group stages
12 teams take part in a small qualifying play-off to determine which three will reach Euro 2024 next summer
Qualifying for Euro 2024 is almost complete with a final play-off tournament being held in March to determine which three of 12 nations secures a place at the tournament in Germany.
Consecutive 1-1 draws against Armenia and Turkey during the most recent international break meant Wales slipped beneath Croatia in Group D and must now go through the play-offs to reach the tournament proper. Rob Page’s side are no strangers to using this route of qualification for major tournaments having reached the 2022 World Cup by beating Austria in a home semi-final before overcoming Ukraine in Cardiff.
Ukraine themselves will be hoping for a better outcome this time around as they join Wales in the play-offs once more along with several of the best third place finishers from qualifying. With a minimum of four sides needed for each of the three play-off paths, teams from lower Nations League tiers make up the numbers.
The play-off semi-finals will be held on Thursday 21 March before the finals take place five days later on Tuesday 26 March.
Follow the Euro 2024 play-off draw live below:
Here’s a quick look ahead to the main draw:
England will head to Euro 2024 as one of the top seeds as Gareth Southgate’s side look to go one step better than three years ago, when the Three Lions were beaten by Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
After an unbeaten qualifying campaign that featured wins against Italy both at home and away in Naples, England joined hosts Germany, Portugal, France, Spain and Belgium in Pot 1.
They could face another all-British clash against Scotland in the Euro 2024 group stages after Steve Clarke’s side qualified for their second European Championships in a row. The Scots, who faced England in the Euro 2020 group stages, are in Pot 3.
When is the Euro 2024 draw and what are the pots?
Germany will host the men’s European Championship
Teams already qualified:
Germany, Belgium, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Turkey, Austria, England, Hungary, Slovakia, Albania, Denmark, Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland, Serbia, Czech Republic, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia.
Wales will learn their Euro 2024 play-off opponents as the draw is made to determine the bracket for the three remaining places at next summer’s finals.
Rob Page’s side will need to navigate the play-offs if they are to reach a fourth major tournament in eight years after Wales finished behind Turkey and Croatia in qualifying from Group D.
Wales are guaranteed a home semi-final after taking their place in play-off ‘Path A’ - but the draw will determine who they face in March’s play-off rounds, while Poland and Robert Lewandowski could be waiting in the final.
What time is the Euro 2024 play-off draw and how can I watch it?
Wales missed out on automatic qualification but can still reach the Euro 2024 finals
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the Euro 2024 play-off draw.
We will be bringing you all the build-up and news ahead of the draw, which starts at 11 am.
