Qualifying for Euro 2024 is almost complete with a final play-off tournament being held in March to determine which three of 12 nations secures a place at the tournament in Germany.

Consecutive 1-1 draws against Armenia and Turkey during the most recent international break meant Wales slipped beneath Croatia in Group D and must now go through the play-offs to reach the tournament proper. Rob Page’s side are no strangers to using this route of qualification for major tournaments having reached the 2022 World Cup by beating Austria in a home semi-final before overcoming Ukraine in Cardiff.

Ukraine themselves will be hoping for a better outcome this time around as they join Wales in the play-offs once more along with several of the best third place finishers from qualifying. With a minimum of four sides needed for each of the three play-off paths, teams from lower Nations League tiers make up the numbers.

The play-off semi-finals will be held on Thursday 21 March before the finals take place five days later on Tuesday 26 March.

Follow the Euro 2024 play-off draw live below: