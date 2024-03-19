How do the Euro 2024 play-offs work?
Everything you need to know as 12 teams target places at this summer’s tournament
The final three places at Euro 2024 are up for grabs as 12 teams compete for a spot at the tournament.
They will look to join the 21 nations already drawn into groups for the European Championship in Germany this summer.
There have been play-offs for six of the last seven Euros in a variety of formats, with this year’s competitors decided by the results of the 2022/23 Nations League.
The 12 teams have been split into three paths, with one spot available from each.
Here’s how it works.
There are four teams each in Path A, Path B, Path C, split into two semi-finals in each. These will be contested over a single leg, with the fixture progressing to extra time and penalties if required.
The six winning semi-finalists will then meet in three single-legged finals to decide who reaches Euro 2024.
The fixtures are as follows:
Semi-finals (Thursday 21 March)
Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland
Path B: Israel vs Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine
Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan
Finals (Tuesday 26 March)
Path A: Wales/Finland vs Poland/Estonia
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina/Ukraine vs Israel/Iceland
Path C: Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan
What groups do the three teams go into?
The final draw for Euro 2024 took place in December, meaning all involved are aware of which group they will end up in should they progress.
Group D: Path A winners, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Path B winners
Group F: Turkey, Path C winners, Portugal, Czechia
When is Euro 2024?
This summer’s tournament will be held in Germany. It begins on 14 June and concludes with the final in Berlin on 14 July.
