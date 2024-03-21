How do the Euro 2024 play-offs work?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final three places at Euro 2024 are up for grabs as 12 teams compete for a spot at the tournament.

They will look to join the 21 nations already drawn into groups for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

There have been play-offs for six of the last seven Euros in a variety of formats, with this year’s competitors decided by the results of the 2022/23 Nations League.

The 12 teams have been split into three paths, with one spot available from each.

Here’s how it works.

There are four teams each in Path A, Path B, Path C, split into two semi-finals in each. These will be contested over a single leg, with the fixture progressing to extra time and penalties if required.

The six winning semi-finalists will then meet in three single-legged finals to decide who reaches Euro 2024.

The fixtures are as follows:

Semi-finals (Thursday 21 March)

Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland

Path B: Israel vs ﻿Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan

Finals (Tuesday 26 March)

Path A: Wales/Finland vs Poland/Estonia

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina/Ukraine vs Israel/﻿Iceland

Path C: Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan

Rob Page’s Wales will hope to progress into Group D (Getty Images)

What groups do the three teams go into?

The final draw for Euro 2024 took place in December, meaning all involved are aware of which group they will end up in should they progress.

Group D: Path A winners, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Path B winners

Group F: Turkey, Path C winners, Portugal, Czechia

When is Euro 2024?

This summer’s tournament will be held in Germany. It begins on 14 June and concludes with the final in Berlin on 14 July.