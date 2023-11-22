Who has qualified for Euro 2024 - and which nations still could?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are still three places in the Euro 2024 finals up for grabs following the end of the group-stage of the qualifying campaign.

Wales could yet join England and Scotland in the hat for the Euro 2024 draw, but Rob Page’s side will need to navigate the play-offs if they are to reach a fourth major tournament in eight years.

That’s because Wales finished behind Turkey and Croatia in qualifying from Group D, but the Dragons have been afforded a second-chance thanks to their performance in the Uefa Nations League.

Wales are guaranteed a home semi-final after taking their place in play-off ‘Path A’ - but Thursday’s draw will determine who they face in March’s play-off rounds, while Poland and Robert Lewandowski could be waiting in the final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who has qualified for Euro 2024?

Pot 1: Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off winner A*, Play-off winner B*, Play-off winner C*

Who could still qualify?

Semi-finals – Path A: Poland (1) vs Estonia (4) / Wales (2) vs TBC*

Semi-finals – Path B: Israel (1) vs TBC* / Bosnia and Herzegovina (2) vs TBC*

Semi-finals – Path C: Georgia (1) vs Luxembourg (4) / Greece (2) vs Kazakhstan (3)

TBC* = one of Finland, Ukraine or Iceland

How do the Euro 2024 play-offs work?

There is still space for three teams to join the Euro 2024 draw, with three separate ‘paths’ offering those sides who qualified for the play-offs a way into the tournament finals.

There will be six semi-finals on 21 March 2024 and three finals on 26 March, with the winning teams entering the Euro 2024 group stage.

When is the play-off draw?

This will be held from 11am GMT on Thursday 23 November. The only thing to draw is which side from Finland, Ukraine or Iceland goes into ‘Path A’ and which of the other two go into ‘Path B’. The draw will also determine which winner of the semi-final hosts the play-off final.

*If Finland are allocated to Path B by the draw, as the higher-ranked team they would play Bosnia and Herzegovina, and whichever of Ukraine or Iceland are allocated to Path B would play top-ranked Israel. If Ukraine and Iceland are both allocated to Path B, the higher-ranked Ukraine would play Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Iceland would play Israel.