Euro 2024 stadiums: Where will games be played in Germany?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Germany will host the European Championships next summer as England head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites.

After the Covid-delayed Euros were held across the continent in 2021, the tournament returns to its one-country host format.

Germany is set to be a popular destination because of its strong football culture and hosted a memorable World Cup in 2006.

The Olympiastadion in Berlin will stage another major final, while Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Borussia Dortmund’s iconic Signal Iduna Park are two of Europe’s biggest grounds.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Euro 2024 stadiums

Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Capacity: 75,000

Key games: Final, quarter-final 3

Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 50,000

Key games: Last-16 match 3

Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 65,000

Key games: Semi-final 2

Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)

(Sascha Schuermann/Pool via Getty)

Capacity: 51,000

Key games: Quarter-final 4

Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 55,000

Key games: Last-16 match 5

Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 55,000

Key games: Last-16 match 4

Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 52,000

Key games: Quarter-final 2

Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 43,000

Key games: Last-16 match 8

Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 70,000

Key games: Tournament opener, semi-final 1

Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 55,000

Key games: Quarter-final 1