Euro 2024 stadiums: Where will games be played in Germany?

There will be 10 host cities as Germany hosts the Euro 2024 finals

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 02 December 2023 16:49
Germany will host the European Championships next summer as England head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites.

After the Covid-delayed Euros were held across the continent in 2021, the tournament returns to its one-country host format.

Germany is set to be a popular destination because of its strong football culture and hosted a memorable World Cup in 2006.

The Olympiastadion in Berlin will stage another major final, while Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Borussia Dortmund’s iconic Signal Iduna Park are two of Europe’s biggest grounds.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Euro 2024 stadiums

Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin

Capacity: 75,000

Key games: Final, quarter-final 3

Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)

Capacity: 50,000

Key games: Last-16 match 3

Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)

Capacity: 65,000

Key games: Semi-final 2

Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)

Capacity: 51,000

Key games: Quarter-final 4

Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)

Capacity: 55,000

Key games: Last-16 match 5

Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)

Capacity: 55,000

Key games: Last-16 match 4

Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Capacity: 52,000

Key games: Quarter-final 2

Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)

Capacity: 43,000

Key games: Last-16 match 8

Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

Capacity: 70,000

Key games: Tournament opener, semi-final 1

Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

Capacity: 55,000

Key games: Quarter-final 1

