Euro 2024 stadiums: Where will games be played in Germany?
There will be 10 host cities as Germany hosts the Euro 2024 finals
Germany will host the European Championships next summer as England head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites.
After the Covid-delayed Euros were held across the continent in 2021, the tournament returns to its one-country host format.
Germany is set to be a popular destination because of its strong football culture and hosted a memorable World Cup in 2006.
The Olympiastadion in Berlin will stage another major final, while Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Borussia Dortmund’s iconic Signal Iduna Park are two of Europe’s biggest grounds.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Euro 2024 stadiums
Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin
Capacity: 75,000
Key games: Final, quarter-final 3
Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)
Capacity: 50,000
Key games: Last-16 match 3
Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)
Capacity: 65,000
Key games: Semi-final 2
Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)
Capacity: 51,000
Key games: Quarter-final 4
Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)
Capacity: 55,000
Key games: Last-16 match 5
Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)
Capacity: 55,000
Key games: Last-16 match 4
Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg
Capacity: 52,000
Key games: Quarter-final 2
Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)
Capacity: 43,000
Key games: Last-16 match 8
Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)
Capacity: 70,000
Key games: Tournament opener, semi-final 1
Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)
Capacity: 55,000
Key games: Quarter-final 1
