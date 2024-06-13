Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Euro 2024 stadiums: Where will games be played in Germany?

There will be 10 host cities as Germany hosts the Euro 2024 finals

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 13 June 2024 13:20
Comments
Close
John McGinn's dancing steals show as Scotland arrive in Germany for Euro 2024

Germany are hosting the European Championships this summer as England head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites.

After the Covid-delayed Euros were held across the continent in 2021, the tournament returns to its one-country host format.

Germany is set to be a popular destination because of its strong football culture and hosted a memorable World Cup in 2006.

The Olympiastadion in Berlin will stage another major final, while Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Borussia Dortmund’s iconic Signal Iduna Park are two of Europe’s biggest grounds.

Here’s all the stadiums that will be used for the tournament:

Euro 2024 stadiums

Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Capacity: 75,000

Games:

  • 15/06: Spain vs Croatia
  • 21/06: Poland vs Austria
  • 25/06: Netherlands vs Austria
  • 29/06: Round of 16 match
  • 06/07: Quarter-final
  • 14/07: Final

Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 50,000

Games:

  • 15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland
  • 19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland
  • 22/06: Belgium vs Romania
  • 25/06: England vs Slovenia
  • 30/06: Round of 16 match

Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 65,000

Games:

  • 15/06: Italy vs Albania
  • 18/06: Turkey vs Georgia
  • 22/06: Turkey vs Portugal
  • 25/06: France vs Poland
  • 29/06: Round of 16 match
  • 10/07: Semi-final

Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)

(Sascha Schuermann/Pool via Getty)

Capacity: 51,000

Games:

  • 17/06: Austria vs France
  • 21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine
  • ﻿24/06: Albania vs Spain
  • 01/07: Round of 16 match
  • 06/07: Quarter-final

Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 55,000

Games:

  • 17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia
  • 20/06: Denmark vs England
  • 23/06: Switzerland vs Germany
  • 26/06: Slovakia vs Romania
  • 01/07: Round of 16 match

Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 55,000

Games:

  • 16/06: Serbia vs England
  • 20/06: Spain vs Italy
  • 26/06: Georgia vs Portugal
  • 30/06: Round of 16 match

Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 52,000

Games:

  • 16/06: Poland vs Netherlands
  • 19/06: Croatia vs Albania
  • 22/06: Georgia vs Czech Republic
  • 26/06: Czech Republic vs Turkey
  • 05/07: Quarter-final

Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 43,000

Games:

  • 18/06: Portugal vs Czechia
  • 21/06: Netherlands vs France
  • 24/06: Croatia vs Italy
  • 02/07: Round of 16 match

Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 70,000

Games:

  • 14/06: Germany vs Scotland
  • 17/06: Romania vs Ukraine
  • 20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia
  • 25/06: Denmark vs Serbia
  • 02/07: Round of 16 match
  • 09/07: Semi-final

Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

(Getty Images)

Capacity: 55,000

Games:

  • 16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark
  • 19/06: Germany vs Hungary
  • 23/06: Scotland vs Hungary
  • 26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium
  • 05/07: Quarter-final

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in