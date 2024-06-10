Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Euro 2024 takes place in Germany with a total of 51 matches hosted in 10 cities over 31 days as the continental champions are decided.

Here, the PA news agency looks at each of the tournament venues.

Berlin

Stadium name: Olympic Stadium

Capacity: 71,000

The Olympic Stadium in Germany’s capital will host the final on July 14, one of the quarter-finals and three group games. Home to Hertha Berlin, it is the tournament’s biggest venue and staged the 2006 World Cup final and the 2015 Champions League final.

Matches: Group stage, Spain v Croatia (June 15, 6pm), Poland v Austria (June 21, 6pm), Netherlands v Austria (June 25, 6pm), last 16, 2A v 2B (June 29, 6pm), Quarter-final (July 6, 9pm), Final (July 14, 9pm).

Cologne

Stadium name: Cologne Stadium

Capacity: 43,000

Cologne Stadium will host both England and Scotland ( Getty Images )

Both England and Scotland will play one of their group games at the Cologne Stadium, which will also host one of the round-of-16 matches. Previously known as the Mungersdorfer and home to Cologne since 1923, it was redeveloped to host group games at the 2006 World Cup.

Matches: Group stage, Hungary v Switzerland (June 15, 3pm), Scotland v Switzerland (June 19, 9pm), Belgium v Romania (June 22, 9pm), England v Slovenia (June 25, 9pm), last 16, 1B v 3A/D/E/F (June 30, 9pm).

Dortmund

Stadium name: BVB Stadium Dortmund

Capacity: 62,000

The famous ‘Yellow Wall’ will be all seating during Euro 2024 ( Getty Images )

The BVB Stadium Dortmund is Germany’s largest football stadium. It has a capacity of over 81,000, which has been reduced for the Euros due to international regulations. The ground’s famous ‘Yellow Wall’, the continent’s biggest all-standing terrace, will be all seating during the tournament.

Matches: Group stage, Italy vs Albania (June 15, 9pm), Turkey v Georgia (June 18, 6pm), Turkey v Portugal (June 22, 6pm), France v Poland (June 25, 6pm), last 16, 1A v 2C (June 29, 9pm), Semi-final (July 10, 9pm).

Dusseldorf

Stadium name: Dusseldorf Arena

Capacity: 47,000

( Getty Images )

Home to Fortuna Dusseldorf, the arena has a retractable roof and construction was completed in 2004 when it replaced the Rheinstadion. It was not a chosen venue for the 2006 World Cup, but has since hosted international matches. Three group games, a last-16 tie and a quarter-final will be held there.

Matches: Group stage, Austria v France (June 17, 9pm), Slovakia v Ukraine (June 21, 3pm), Albania v Spain (June 24, 9pm), last 16, 2D v 2E (July 1, 6pm), Quarter-final (July 6, 6pm).

Frankfurt

Stadium name: Frankfurt Arena

Capacity: 47,000

Frankfurt’s largest stadium has hosted NFL games ( Getty Images )

Built in 1925, the Frankfurt Arena also has a retractable roof following several upgrades. England’s group game against Denmark will be held there, while it hosted matches at Euro 88 and the 2006 World Cup and staged two NFL games last year when Kansas City Chiefs beat Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts defeated New England Patriots.

Matches: Group stage, Belgium v Slovakia (June 17, 6pm), Denmark v England (June 20, 6pm), Switzerland v Germany (June 23, 9pm), Slovakia v Romania (June 26, 6pm), last 16, 1F v 3A/B/C (July 1, 9pm).

Gelsenkirchen

Stadium name: Arena AufSchalke

Capacity: 50,000

England have unhappy memories of the Arena AufSchalke ( Getty Images )

Another Euro 2024 venue with a retractable roof, Arena AufSchalke also has a slide-out pitch. Constructed in 2004 to replace Schalke’s outdated Parkstadion, it will host England’s opening group game against Serbia. Wayne Rooney was sent off there in England’s quarter-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Portugal at the 2006 World Cup.

Matches: Group stage, Serbia v England (June 16, 9pm), Spain v Italy (June 20, 9pm), Georgia v Portugal (June 26, 9pm), last 16, 1Cv 3D/E/F (June 30, 6pm).

Hamburg

Stadium name: Volksparkstadion

Capacity: 49,000

A quarter-final will be played at Volksparkstadion ( Getty Images )

Hamburg, Germany’s second largest city, will stage four group games and a quarter-final at Volksparkstadion, which hosted the 2010 Europa League final when Fulham lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid and a 2006 World Cup quarter-final. It was built in 1953 - Hamburg moved into the stadium in 1963 - and has had several upgrades.

Matches: Group stage, Poland v Netherlands (June 16, 3pm), Croatia v Albania (June 19, 3pm), Georgia v Czech Republic (June 22, 3pm), Czech Republic v Turkey (June 26, 9pm), Quarter-final (July 5, 9pm).

Leipzig

Stadium name: Leipzig Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Leipzig Stadium is the largest football venue in eastern Germany ( Getty Images )

Leipzig Stadium, the largest football venue in eastern Germany, was rebuilt in 2004 and renovated in 2015. It was a 2006 World Cup venue and has been home to Bundesliga side Leipzig since the 2009-10 season. Three group games, including the Netherlands versus France, and a round-of-16 tie will be staged there.

Matches: Group stage, Portugal v Czech Republic (June 18, 9pm), Netherlands v France (June 21, 9pm), Croatia v Italy (June 24, 9pm), last 16, 1D v 2F (July 2, 9pm).

Munich

Stadium name: Munich Football Arena

Capacity: 66,000

Bayern Munich’s home will host a semi-final ( Getty Images )

Bayern Munich’s home stadium will host one of the semi-finals as well as a last-16 match and four group games, including Scotland’s opener against hosts Germany. Chelsea beat Bayern on penalties to win the 2012 Champions League final at the venue, which also hosted Italy’s 2-1 Euro 2020 quarter-final victory against Belgium.

Matches: Group stage, Germany vs Scotland (June 14, 9pm), Romania v Ukraine (June 17, 3pm), Slovenia v Serbia (June 20, 3pm), Denmark v Serbia (June 25, 9pm), last 16, 1E v 3A/B/C/D (July 7, 6pm), Semi-final (July 9, 9pm).

Stuttgart

Stadium name: Stuttgart Arena

Capacity: 51,000

Stuttgart’s ground has hosted games at three previous major tournaments ( Getty Images )

Stuttgart’s home ground has a long tradition of staging major sporting events, dating back to the 1959 European Cup final. It was a venue for the 1974 and 2006 World Cups and also hosted the 1993 World Athletics Championships before being redeveloped into a football-specific stadium in 2009. Scotland will play their last group game against Hungary at the arena.

Matches: Group stage, Slovenia v Denmark (June 16, 6pm), Germany v Hungary (June 19, 6pm), Scotland v Hungary (June 23, 9pm), Ukraine v Belgium (June 26, 6pm), Quarter-final (July 5, 6pm).

PA