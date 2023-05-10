Jump to content

NFL London games 2023 revealed as Buffalo Bills face Jacksonville Jaguars

Superstar quarterbacks Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence will battle it out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 10 May 2023 12:04
Comments
The Buffalo Bills earned their first victory in the AFC East this season as they defeated the New England Patriots 24-10 to move to the top of their division (Paul Sancya/AP)



Super Bowl contenders Buffalo Bills take on Jacksonville Jaguars to headline the NFL’s 2023 International Series in London later this year.

Superstar quarterback Josh Allen goes head-to-head with former No 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in a mouthwatering clash on 8 October at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars, who count London as their second home thanks to owner Shahid Khan also owning Fulham, will play two games in the capital this year, with the first game a week earlier on 1 October against Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium.

British fans will also be treated to one of the NFL’s most electrifying athletes in Lamar Jackson, after the Ravens quarterback extended his contract with Baltimore last month.

The former MVP will lead the Ravens against the Tennessee Titans on 15 October, while Germany also hosts two exciting games in November.

The Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs will be in action in Frankfurt against Miami Dolphins on 5 November, as Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP, battles one of the more entertaining offenses in the league, including Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.

While the European series ends with the Indianapolis Colts, who are likely to include new quarterback Anthony Richardson, drafted fourth overall in this year’s draft, taking on legendary coach Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots on 12 November.

NFL International Series 2023

UK Games

  • Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars | 1 October (Wembley Stadium)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills | 8 October (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
  • Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans | 15 October (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Germany Games

  • Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs | 5 November (Frankfurt Stadium)
  • Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots | 12 November (Frankfurt Stadium)

