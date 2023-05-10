Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Super Bowl contenders Buffalo Bills take on Jacksonville Jaguars to headline the NFL’s 2023 International Series in London later this year.

Superstar quarterback Josh Allen goes head-to-head with former No 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in a mouthwatering clash on 8 October at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars, who count London as their second home thanks to owner Shahid Khan also owning Fulham, will play two games in the capital this year, with the first game a week earlier on 1 October against Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium.

British fans will also be treated to one of the NFL’s most electrifying athletes in Lamar Jackson, after the Ravens quarterback extended his contract with Baltimore last month.

The former MVP will lead the Ravens against the Tennessee Titans on 15 October, while Germany also hosts two exciting games in November.

The Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs will be in action in Frankfurt against Miami Dolphins on 5 November, as Patrick Mahomes, the reigning MVP, battles one of the more entertaining offenses in the league, including Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.

While the European series ends with the Indianapolis Colts, who are likely to include new quarterback Anthony Richardson, drafted fourth overall in this year’s draft, taking on legendary coach Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots on 12 November.