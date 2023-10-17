Where and when is Uefa Euro 2024?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a winter World Cup in Qatar which saw Argentina defeat France in an unbelievable final, the qualifying rounds for Uefa Euro 2024 are here.

If it feels like that’s come around quickly, that’s because it has. The World Cup taking place in December 2022 rather than the tradtional summer slot meant that there was only 18 months between the World Cup and the Euros, rather than the customary two years.

The last European Championship was delayed due to Covid and took place all over Europe with many games taking place at Wembley. It was Wembley where England heartbreakingly lost the final to Italy on penalties after taking an extremely early lead on the night through Luke Shaw.

Where is Euro 2024?

Uefa Euro 2024 will return to the more traditional format of taking place in a host country and will be held in Germany.

It is the first time Germany has hosted a major international football tournament since the World Cup in 2006.

Germany were awarded the right to host the tournament by Uefa ahead of a rival bid from Turkey.

The executive committee voted in favour of Germany, who will host the tournament for the first time since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

When is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 will take place from Friday, 14 June 2024 until Sunday, 14 July 2024.

The first match (14/6/2024) will kick-off at 9pm local time in Munich and the final (14/7/2024) will kick-off at 9pm local time in Berlin a month later.

Which teams have qualified for Euro 2024?

Qualification is still ongoing and so far Germany are the only team qualified for the group stage, as the hosts of the tournament. They will be in Group A.

A further 20 nations will qualify by finishing in the top positions in their qualification group. Countries to have qualified so far, are:

Germany - host

Belgium - Group F

France - Group B

Portugal - Group J

Spain - Group A

Scotland - Group A

Turkey - Group D

Austria - Group F

That leaves three more spots at Euro 2024, which will be taken by the winners of a play-off round in March. Who enters the play-offs is dependent on standings from the 2022/23 Nations League.