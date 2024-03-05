England drawn against France in qualifying as road to Euro 2025 begins
England are the reigning European champions after beating Germany at Wembley to win the last tournament
England will take on France, Sweden and Republic of Ireland in a competitive Group A3 as they begin the journey to defend their European crown with qualifying for Euro 2025.
France lost the Nations League final to Spain last month but qualified for this year’s Olympics and are ranked No 3 in the world, with England at four and Sweden five. England thrashed Sweden in the semi-finals on their way to winning Euro 2022.
World champions Spain will take on Denmark, Belgium and Czech Republic in Group A2, while eight-time European champions Germany face neighbours Austria and Poland as well as Iceland in Group A4.
Scotland will meet Serbia, Slovakia and Israel in B2, Northern Ireland will take on Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Malta in Group B3, while Wales face Croatia, Ukraine and Kosovo in Group B4.
The qualifying format sees the 16 top nations, ranked by their performance in the 2023-24 Uefa Nations League, enter into League A and split into four groups of four. The next 16 nations form League B and the final 19 teams make up League C.
The top two sides from each League A group will automatically qualify for Euro 2025, with the remaining seven places at the tournament determined via a play-off round contested by the best-ranked sides who have not automatically qualified.
The fixtures will be played between April and July in a standard home and away round-robin format.
Euro 2025 qualifying draw
Group A1
- Netherlands
- Italy
- Norway
- Finland
Group A2
- Spain
- Denmark
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
Group A3
- France
- England
- Sweden
- Republic of Ireland
Group A4
- Germany
- Austria
- Iceland
- Poland
Group B1
- Switzerland
- Hungary
- Turkey
- Azerbaijan
Group B2
- Scotland
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Israel
Group B3
- Portugal
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Northern Ireland
- Malta
Group B4
- Wales
- Croatia
- Ukraine
- Kosovo
Group C1
- Belarus
- Lithuania
- Cyprus
- Georgia
Group C2
- Slovenia
- Latvia
- North Macedonia
- Moldova
Group C3
- Greece
- Montenegro
- Andorra
- Faroe Islands
Group C4
- Romania
- Bulgaria
- Kazakhstan
- Armenia
Group C5
- Albania
- Estonia
- Luxembourg
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies