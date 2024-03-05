England drawn against France in qualifying as road to Euro 2025 begins

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England will take on France, Sweden and Republic of Ireland in a competitive Group A3 as they begin the journey to defend their European crown with qualifying for Euro 2025.

France lost the Nations League final to Spain last month but qualified for this year’s Olympics and are ranked No 3 in the world, with England at four and Sweden five. England thrashed Sweden in the semi-finals on their way to winning Euro 2022.

World champions Spain will take on Denmark, Belgium and Czech Republic in Group A2, while eight-time European champions Germany face neighbours Austria and Poland as well as Iceland in Group A4.

Scotland will meet Serbia, Slovakia and Israel in B2, Northern Ireland will take on Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Malta in Group B3, while Wales face Croatia, Ukraine and Kosovo in Group B4.

The qualifying format sees the 16 top nations, ranked by their performance in the 2023-24 Uefa Nations League, enter into League A and split into four groups of four. The next 16 nations form League B and the final 19 teams make up League C.

The top two sides from each League A group will automatically qualify for Euro 2025, with the remaining seven places at the tournament determined via a play-off round contested by the best-ranked sides who have not automatically qualified.

The fixtures will be played between April and July in a standard home and away round-robin format.

Euro 2025 qualifying draw

Group A1

Netherlands

Italy

Norway

Finland

Group A2

Spain

Denmark

Belgium

Czech Republic

Group A3

France

England

Sweden

Republic of Ireland

Group A4

Germany

Austria

Iceland

Poland

Group B1

Switzerland

Hungary

Turkey

Azerbaijan

Group B2

Scotland

Serbia

Slovakia

Israel

Group B3

Portugal

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Northern Ireland

Malta

Group B4

Wales

Croatia

Ukraine

Kosovo

Group C1

Belarus

Lithuania

Cyprus

Georgia

Group C2

Slovenia

Latvia

North Macedonia

Moldova

Group C3

Greece

Montenegro

Andorra

Faroe Islands

Group C4

Romania

Bulgaria

Kazakhstan

Armenia

Group C5