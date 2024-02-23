The Europa Conference League has reached the last 16 stage (AFP via Getty Images)

The Europa Conference League last 16 draw is set to take place this afternoon with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa flying the flag as the lone British team in the competition.

Uefa will conduct the draw at their headquarters in Nyon, as is custom, with the teams who progressed through the play-off round discovering which of the seeded teams they will face.

Villa, along with the likes of Club Brugge and Fiorentina, are among the seeded clubs after finishing top of Group E but could be drawn against some tricky opponents as Dutch side Ajax, Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb and Greece’s Olympiacos all came through the play-offs.

Still, with their impressive form in the Premier League this season, Villa will be confident about progressing further into the competition regardless of which side they are drawn against.

Follow the last 16 draw and reaction as Aston Villa seek to continue their European journey: