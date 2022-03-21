Carlo Ancelotti has taken responsibility for Real Madrid’s thrashing after his side were well beaten by Barcelona in El Clasico.

The LaLiga leaders were stunned 4-0 by their visitors at the Bernabeu, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice to fire Xavi’s side to a surprisingly one-sided victory.

The Spanish capital club are still nine points clear of Sevilla at the top of the table, but Barcelona were able to exploit significant defensive vulnerabilities.

Ancelotti admitted afterwards that he had failed to prepare his team properly and had got his “strategy” wrong against their rivals.

The Italian, in his second stint at the club, apologised to Real Madrid supporters, but urged for “calm” despite a significant margin of defeat.

“My strategy was not good,” Ancelotti said afterwards. “Barca played better than we have played and they deserved the victory.

“It’s not a problem to take on the responsibility, because I didn’t prepare for the game correctly. Sometimes you do it correctly, sometimes you don’t.

“I failed in this game, but I’m not making a drama out of it. It’s a defeat, yes. We know how important it is to win a game against Barca, especially for the supporters. We are very sorry, but we have to keep working, move forward and to prepare our game over the next couple of weeks.

“We should keep calm and stay balanced, because of course, we are very down after this defeat, but we have to think that we have nine points advantage (over Sevilla at the top of the standings). We should be calm and keep calm.”

The performance was a first real feather in the cap of Xavi, who has helped restore Barcelona’s identity and form since replacing Ronald Koeman in October.

Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres were also on the scoresheet as four goals in 20 minutes either side of half-time secured a dominant win.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona have taken one more point from LaLiga games than Real Madrid since Xavi arrived at the club, and the former midfielder was delighted with his side’s performance, believing the win could be transformative.

“We’re very happy, very satisfied for all the Barca supporters,” he explained.

“The meaning of this victory, I think it can change, more or less, the dynamics of the present and also of the future.

“It’s very difficult to win 4-0 at the Bernabeu playing so well, and I’m very happy for the players, because some of them were going through difficult times in their careers. They were criticised and judged, and today they have proved they are wonderful players.

“They have personalities, they are bold, and this is the way forward. As a coach I am new, and winning 4-0 at the Bernabeu reinforces my role. It reinforces the project, the idea of the game, the model of the game we want to follow. We have no doubt that Barca should compete playing the way we have played tonight.”