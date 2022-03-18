Chelsea draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals following the draw conducted by Uefa in Nyon, in a repeat of last season’s semi-final.

Chelsea suffered a second-leg scare in their last-16 clash against Lille when Burak Yilmaz scored a penalty for the French champions but goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta eventually gave the Blues a 2-1 victory on the night and a comfortable 4-1 triumph on aggregate.

Full Champions League quarter-final draw:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

Full Champions League semi-final draw:

Manchester City / Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea / Real Madrid

Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern Munich

