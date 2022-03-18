Chelsea draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Luke Baker
Friday 18 March 2022 11:17
Comments
Tuchel on Azpilicueta's important role during Chelsea crisis

Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals following the draw conducted by Uefa in Nyon, in a repeat of last season’s semi-final.

Chelsea suffered a second-leg scare in their last-16 clash against Lille when Burak Yilmaz scored a penalty for the French champions but goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta eventually gave the Blues a 2-1 victory on the night and a comfortable 4-1 triumph on aggregate.

Full Champions League quarter-final draw:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Recommended

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

Full Champions League semi-final draw:

Manchester City / Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea / Real Madrid

Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern Munich

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in