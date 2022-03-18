Close Foden on life at City and the Champions League

Follow the Champions League quarter-final draw live with the Premier League’s contingent down to three as European champions Chelsea joined by Liverpool and Man City, who were beaten in last year’s final by the Blues in Porto.

Jurgen Klopp’s side eased past Inter Milan despite losing the second leg at Anfield thanks to a stunner from Lautaro Martinez, while Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions had far too much for Sporting, with Thomas Tuchel masterminding Chelsea past Lille amid off-the-field issues concerning the impending takeover of the club following sanctions from the UK government on Roman Abramovich.

The trio will not only discover their opponents from the last eight, but the route to the final in Paris will emerge with the path mapped out with the semi-final draw too.

The draw in Nyon, Switzerland, takes place at 11:00 GMT, you can follow live build-up and the latest updates from both the quarter-final and semi-final draw below: